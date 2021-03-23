Pupils self-isolate due to positive Covid test at Clacton school

Published: 10:52 AM March 23, 2021

Pupils at Clacton Coastal Academy are self-isolating after a case of coronavirus was confirmed at the school.

A group of Year 9 pupils has now shifted to virtual learning at the Essex secondary school.

A spokesperson for Clacton Coastal Academy said the school has written to all parents and carers following a meeting with Public Health England and Essex County Council.

"The meeting was to provide support and to ensure that we had taken all the necessary measures and steps to ensure the safety of students and staff," they said.

“In addition to the measures already in place, Public Health England has requested that all students and staff are tested on Tuesday and Thursday, to ensure that any students or staff who are asymptomatic and not aware that they have the Covid-19 are captured through the testing process.

“As an academy, we want to stress again that the safety of our students, families and staff will always be our number one priority.

"The community should be reassured by the collaborative way in which all [academies] are working together with Public Health England to keep everyone safe.”