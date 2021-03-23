Pupils self-isolate due to positive Covid test at Clacton school
- Credit: Archant
Pupils at Clacton Coastal Academy are self-isolating after a case of coronavirus was confirmed at the school.
A group of Year 9 pupils has now shifted to virtual learning at the Essex secondary school.
A spokesperson for Clacton Coastal Academy said the school has written to all parents and carers following a meeting with Public Health England and Essex County Council.
"The meeting was to provide support and to ensure that we had taken all the necessary measures and steps to ensure the safety of students and staff," they said.
“In addition to the measures already in place, Public Health England has requested that all students and staff are tested on Tuesday and Thursday, to ensure that any students or staff who are asymptomatic and not aware that they have the Covid-19 are captured through the testing process.
You may also want to watch:
“As an academy, we want to stress again that the safety of our students, families and staff will always be our number one priority.
"The community should be reassured by the collaborative way in which all [academies] are working together with Public Health England to keep everyone safe.”
Most Read
- 1 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
- 2 How many more of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
- 3 Fuller Flavour: The ten players I think Town should keep for next season
- 4 'Great club and quality people... I’ll always be grateful ' - Cotter leaves Town by mutual consent
- 5 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
- 6 Inquest into 'truly sad' death of man who fell on Cornhill steps
- 7 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
- 8 Former barman stole money while working at riverside pub
- 9 How we'll tackle drivers who don't pay parking fines
- 10 Controversial Aldeburgh beach sculptures look set to be removed