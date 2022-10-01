Carpentry student's special gift to his former headteacher's primary school

A carpentry student has banded together with his fellow college pupils to gift a Jubilee crown construction project to his old head teacher's school. - Credit: Eastern Colleges Group

A carpentry student has banded together with his fellow college pupils to gift a Jubilee crown construction project to his former teacher's school.

Earlier this year, West Suffolk College carpentry and joinery students paid tribute to the Queen's Jubilee by building a 12-foot crown.

The work was showcased for the first time at the Suffolk Show in June 2022 and local primary schools entered a competition to win the work of art.

The lucky school that ended up having its name picked out of the hat was Abbotts Green Primary School in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

Abbotts Green headteacher Ang Morrison previously taught one of the apprentices involved in the construction, Aidan Taylor, when he was in nursery.

Abbotts Green headteacher Ang Morrison previously taught one of the apprentices involved in the construction, Aidan Taylor, when he was in nursery. - Credit: Eastern Colleges Group

The crown now stands in pride of place at the Bury St Edmunds primary school where assistant head teacher Rod Marsh said students are playing with it in a range of imaginative ways.

"We gratefully accepted the gazebo and the children have enjoyed having it here," said Mr Marsh.

"It's been a palace, a football stadium – it's been used in many different ways. Also, to have it here with recent events relating to the Queen has been poignant and timely."

Headteacher Ang Morrison said the gift would be useful for the school's commitment to outdoor learning, adding: "Thanks to winning the competition, we plan to work with the college as part of a careers event for primary schools and then create more partnership projects in the future.

"Hopefully, this is the start of something quite special in terms of our relationship with West Suffolk College."

Carpentry and joinery lecturer Brian Tunbridge said he was incredibly proud of the work that his students put into the project. - Credit: Eastern Colleges Group

Aidan and his old headteacher Ms Morrison were able to catch up after the ceremony in which the crown was presented to students at the primary school.

Carpentry and joinery lecturer Brian Tunbridge said he was incredibly proud of the work that his students put into the project.

He added: "It's great to see the crown taking centre stage at Abbots Green Primary. We look forward to working with them and other primary schools in the future."