Warning true number of Covid cases in Suffolk schools is unreported

Schools across Suffolk are seeing more Covid cases, as union leaders say the true number of cases is no longer being reported.

Figures on Covid-related absences from schools are no longer reported, but across Suffolk, cases are rising according to the latest data available from the government's stats dashboard.

Council bosses reiterated government advice on dealing with Covid to school leaders early this week including advice that people should try to stay at home for five days after a positive test.

But union bosses say the cases are causing problems among staff at some schools in the county.

Graham White, from the Suffolk branch of the National Education Union, said that because many pupils with the virus did not show symptoms, staff were "unprotected".

He said that some schools were increasing class sizes or asking teaching assistants to take charge of classes due to the number of staff off with the virus.

"The government needs to put more money into schools so that they can afford to pay supply teachers," he said.

"We also need to protect staff so I think it would be really helpful if all staff and pupils were given free tests. That way we could identify which pupils have Covid, and therefore they don't come into school and pass it on."

Mr White added extra funding would also mean schools could install air filtration systems.

Geoff Barton, former headteacher at King Edward VI in Bury St Edmunds and now general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We are picking up sporadic examples of schools struggling to cover classes, reintroducing some social distancing measures, and encouraging face-coverings in social areas.

"It is a reminder of how in some areas Covid has most certainly not gone away.”

Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership, which runs schools across Suffolk, said: “We are all aware of the headlines around rising Covid-19 cases, but our schools are still managing to have the best possible last few weeks of the school year.

“We have seen schools make up for lost time with trips abroad, residential visits, full school sports days, end-of-year art exhibitions and much more enjoyed by staff, parents and pupils alike.

“There has been an impact on staffing levels in recent weeks and in keeping with the whole of 2022. But our school leaders and all school staff are doing an admirable job of providing the best possible education at all times.”

A Suffolk County Council spokeswoman said: "Some schools in Suffolk are experiencing cases of Covid among pupils and staff.

“Our teams still offer bespoke advice based upon government guidance and the schools’ individual circumstances.

“School leaders and staff have worked exceptionally hard to make this term as normal as possible for pupils.”