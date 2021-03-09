News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Schools praised for successfully rolling out mass Covid testing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:41 PM March 9, 2021   
Testing was organised in a big hall at Ipswich's Chantry Academy

Testing was organised in the run-up to Ipswich's Chantry Academy going back on Monday - Credit: Chantry Academy

High schools in Ipswich have been hailed for their work setting up mass testing to ensure pupils can safely return to class.

Northgate High School completed an impressive 1,000 lateral flow tests in the three days to Saturday in readiness for students' return on Monday.

Mum and daughter being tested for Covid-19

A child waits to get tested for Covid-19 at Northgate High School in Ipswich - Credit: Northgate High School

The school said: "Students were amazing coming in for their test so that school was able to fully reopen to all students with normal lessons on Monday.

"Top work by the testing team!"

Covid-19 testing in Ipswich

Testing was organised by Ipswich's Chantry Academy - Credit: Chantry Academy

Executive headteacher at the Active Learning Trust, which includes Chantry Academy and Hillside Primary School, Craig D'Cunha praised his team for their efforts.

He said: "Thank you to the team for working tirelessly to get this ready for today."

All students from Year 7 to 11 at Chantry, who consented, had their first test last week with second tests for Years 11 to 9 to be completed on Monday, March 15.

Ipswich School, a mixed independent school for those aged two to 18, also gave a big shout-out to its team on Twitter. 

Headteacher Nicholas Weaver said: "It has been a huge undertaking from our staff to get all our pupils tested for the return to school, and we are so grateful to them for all they have done.

Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19 - Credit: Ipswich School

"I would also like to say a big thank you to our students for the mature way they dealt with the tests, as well as with their online learning and now coming back into the classroom once again."

They tested 800+ pupils with parents and guardians commenting on Twitter how impressed they were with the speed at which it was all done.


