Number of schools with extra Covid precautions rises to 12

Published: 7:00 PM October 14, 2021

Enhanced measures are now in place at 12 schools - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Graham Oliver

The number of schools under 'enhanced' coronavirus measures in Suffolk has gone up again.

New measures were unveiled last Thursday that would see schools sending the siblings of pupils with Covid home.

When the plans were initially announced only one school in the county had been asked to enforce these additional measures.

However, by Monday, Suffolk County Council confirmed this number was now six.

On Thursday the council said this had risen again to 12.

The schools known to be enforcing the measures are: Kesgrave High School, Chantry Academy, East Bergholt High School, East Point Academy, Sybil Andrews, Breckland, Thurston Community College, St Mary’s in Hadleigh, Northgate High School, Occold Primary School, St Johns in Ipswich, St Albans, Copleston High School and Dale Hall.

Kesgrave High School had PCR tests carried out on the entire school on Monday while Thurston Community College has been giving vulnerable pupils permission to work from home.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “We have seen the number of Suffolk pupils with Covid-19 increase but are working closely with schools to put the appropriate measures in place to manage Covid cases. Whilst cases have gone up it is important to put the numbers into context.

"There are 327 schools in Suffolk and 12 are currently implementing enhanced measures so it is a very small number.

“We are of course taking these numbers seriously and school leaders are being extremely vigilant to ensure children and staff safe. If parents have concerns we would advise them to speak to their schools who will be able to reassure parents of the measures they are taking."

“Our main focus is to balance pupil and staff safety whilst giving children a positive and normal education as possible.”

The news of increasing measures in Suffolk comes as the number of pupils with Covid-19 in England are at their highest level since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

A total of 1,120.8 cases per 100,000 people aged 10 to 19 were recorded in England in the seven days to October 10, up week-on-week from 1,061.8.