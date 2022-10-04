News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Suffolk school donates 'fantastic amount' to foodbank

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 3:02 PM October 4, 2022
Children at Crawford's Primary School with their donations

The children at Crawford's Primary School have collected donations for Stowmarket Foodbank. - Credit: Crawford's Primary School

Students at Crawford's Primary School, in Haughley, have helped to collect donations for a local foodbank.

At the school's Harvest Festival on Monday, the school showed off the "fantastic amount" of donations going to Stowmarket Foodbank.

Pastoral lead at Crawford's Primary School, Maxine Mason, said: "The children at Crawford's Primary School have been working incredibly hard to make this our best Harvest Festival yet.

"They have been really aspirational by practising a range of songs, learning poems and writing/reading prayers.

"The support from our school community has been the biggest it has ever been, our wealth of donations will be heading to Stowmarket Food Bank."

Stowmarket Food Bank managers, Mike and Hazel Smith, said: "It was fantastic to see hundreds of people supporting the school children in the festival.

"The children did well with poems, prayers and harvest songs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw
  2. 2 Girl stabbed in village left with potentially life-changing injuries
  3. 3 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
  1. 4 Suffolk pub conversion to go up for sale in a 24-hour auction
  2. 5 75-year-old found guilty of causing 'tragic' A140 biker death
  3. 6 New Mediterranean restaurant hoping to 'dazzle the foodie capital of Suffolk'
  4. 7 The Vikings are coming - to huge festival in Suffolk
  5. 8 Man who had over 2,000 indecent images of children and animals jailed
  6. 9 Town council's social housing fears as home hits the market for £350,000
  7. 10 1,400-year-old royal hall found in Suffolk

"Enthusiasm was high and costumes and harvest hats looked superb. There was even a selection of tractors which the children brought from home."

Children at Crawford's Primary School with their donations

The school used their Harvest Festival celebrations to raise donations. - Credit: Crawford's Primary School


Suffolk
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

People walking along Walberswick beach in Suffolk

'Blissful' Suffolk beach named as one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Benhall, near Saxmundham in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna salutes fans after the final whistle.

Football | Match reaction

'It's a false kindness designed to trap and trick' - McKenna on...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring to take Town 2-1 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-2 win against Portsmouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon