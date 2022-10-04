Suffolk school donates 'fantastic amount' to foodbank
- Credit: Crawford's Primary School
Students at Crawford's Primary School, in Haughley, have helped to collect donations for a local foodbank.
At the school's Harvest Festival on Monday, the school showed off the "fantastic amount" of donations going to Stowmarket Foodbank.
Pastoral lead at Crawford's Primary School, Maxine Mason, said: "The children at Crawford's Primary School have been working incredibly hard to make this our best Harvest Festival yet.
"They have been really aspirational by practising a range of songs, learning poems and writing/reading prayers.
"The support from our school community has been the biggest it has ever been, our wealth of donations will be heading to Stowmarket Food Bank."
Stowmarket Food Bank managers, Mike and Hazel Smith, said: "It was fantastic to see hundreds of people supporting the school children in the festival.
"The children did well with poems, prayers and harvest songs.
"Enthusiasm was high and costumes and harvest hats looked superb. There was even a selection of tractors which the children brought from home."