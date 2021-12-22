Deadline approaching to apply for Suffolk primary school places in 2022

Parents in Suffolk are being urged to apply for children's school places in September 2022 - Credit: Getty Images/iStcokphoto/Simon Lee Photography

Parents in Suffolk have until the middle of January to apply for their child's place at primary school to start next September.

Applications should be made for children born between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018 who are due to start in Reception next autumn.

Full-time school applications must be made even if a child is already attending a nursery class in an infant or primary school, a pre-school or a children’s centre next to a school site.

Rachel Hood, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for education, SEND and skills, said "The best chance for parents and carers to secure their child’s place at one of their preferred schools is to complete their application by the closing date of January 15.

"Parents and carers can list up to three schools on their application form, in order of preference, and we recommend applying for more than one school."

Applications can be made on Suffolk County Council's website.