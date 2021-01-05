Have you applied for your child's primary school place?
The deadline is fast approaching for parents and carers to apply for a place at primary, infant, junior or middle school in Suffolk next academic year.
The application process for children born between September 1, 2016, and August 31, 2017, closes in just 10 days.
Last year, 93.6% of parents in Suffolk were offered a place for their child at their first preference primary school.
Before applying, it is important to figure out how your child will travel to and from school as travel eligibility is based on a child attending the nearest suitable school with a place available — this might not be the catchment area school.
Councillor Mary Evans, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: "All parents and carers need to complete their application by the closing date of January 15 so that they have the best chance of securing a place at one of their preferred schools.
“We recommend applying for more than one school and parents and carers can list up to three schools on their application form in order of preference.”
If you do not apply by the closing date, there is a risk the application will not be dealt with until after places have been offered to those who applied on time.
Applications can be made online here.
