How Suffolk schools are celebrating GCSE results day

Students across Suffolk were celebrating their GCSE results day this morning at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham - Credit: Thomas Mills High School

Students across Suffolk have been celebrating this morning after collecting their GCSE results after years of hard work.

At Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, students were in high spirits as they collected their results.

Headteacher, Philip Hurst said: "We are so pleased for the Year 11 students. Their results demonstrate superb progress.

"We are so proud of them and they deserve this success which is a great starting point for the next stage in their educational career."

At Debenham High School, they also celebrated success with headteacher Simon Martin saying: "It has been a very successful year with out students receiving some outstanding results.

"It is a testament to the students' commitment, resilience and hard work over the past few years that they are able to celebrate their fantastic results day."

(left to right) Evie Anderson, Sophie Coton, Mollie Towler, Sophie Frew, Lily Harvey, Jessie Hall, Millie Redstall - Debenham High School students celebrating their results - Credit: Debenham High School

At Stowupland High School there were happy faces all round as students collected their results.

One student, Cheyenne Edwards obtained 10 GCSE's, all above grade 7, including 9's in English literature, English language, biology, chemistry and French.

David Brewster, headteacher, said: "We are delighted by our students' results and immensely proud of how they remained focused throughout their time at school despite the disruption caused by the pandemic."

Molly Burden, Cheyenne Edwards and Poppy Rice from Stowupland High School - Credit: JMAT

SET Saxmundham students opening their GCSE results - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Students at SET Saxmundham School were also delighted, with 70% of students achieving grade 4 or above in English, and 56% achieving grade 4 or above in maths.

Notable students include Marta Michalak, who came away from school with 10 GCSE's grade 6 or above, gaining 9's in physics, biology and Polish, alongside 8's in maths, history, music and chemistry.

Another, Phoebe Butcher, achieved eight GCSE's at Grade 5 or above, gaining a 9 in English literature.

Jess Kemp (third from left) received a string of grade 7s, 8s and 9s, the best GCSE results SET Beccles has ever seen. - Credit: Ben Thomas

Phoebe Butcher (left) leaps for joy with Phoebe Stack on GCSE Results Day at SET Saxmundham. - Credit: Lucy Taylor

At SET Beccles School 60% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in each of English, maths and science.

One student, Jess Kemp, achieved an impressive set of results including seven grade 9's, one grade 8 and one grade 7, which is the best results SET Beccles has ever seen.

Heidi Philpott, head, said: "We with to congratulate every student, wishing them success as they leave us to start the next phase of their education."

Alex Macleod from Felixstowe School - Credit: Felixstowe School

Jess Beard and head of science, Freyer Marsh at Felixstowe School - Credit: Felixstowe School

Students at Felixstowe School also celebrated results, with one student, Hayley Cameron, achieving seven grade 9's and three grade 8's, and another, Charlotte Fensom, achieving four grade 9's, two grade 8's and a Distinction Star.

At Breckland School in Brandon, Jon Winn, principal, said: "We would like to congratulate all our students on a fantastic set of GCSE results."

Rey and Ryn Holness did really well, gaining a combine 13 grade 9's, four grade 8's and three grade 7's.

Group of boys at Breckland School happy with their results - Credit: Breckland School

Rey and Ryn Holness got exceptional results between them - Credit: Breckland School

At Suffolk New College, 337 learners were able to gain a grade between 9 and 4 during English and maths resits at campuses in Ipswich, Otley, Halesworth and Leiston.

At St Benedicts School in Bury St Edmunds, headteacher Imogen Senior said: "We are really very proud of this cohort of students and the results they have achieved."

78% of students achieved grade 4 or above in English and maths, compared to 71% in 2019, the last time exams were sat.

(Centre) Zinzan opens his GCSE results at SET Ixworth School alongside his family - Credit: Simon Lee

SET Ixworth students leap for joy on GCSE Results Day. (L-R) Zinzan, Edward, Libby, Kadie and Lucy - Credit: Simon Lee

At SET Ixworth, students were also celebrating as many exceeded targets, with some by up to three grades higher than expected.

Pia Parker, headteacher, said: "Congratulations to an inspirational Year 11 cohort.

"Today is the students' day and we are exceptionally proud of their individual achievements."

Students at Woodbridge School celebrate their results - Credit: Woodbridge School

Woodbridge School students celebrating great results - Credit: Woodbridge School

At Woodbridge School, they had incredible results, with 96.7% of students getting a grade between 9 and 4.

Shona Norman, head, said: "Congratulations to all of our students celebrating today.

"I am very proud of everything that these students have been able to achieve for themselves during their time with us so far both inside and outside the classroom."

Woodbridge School students celebrating - Credit: Woodbridge School

Andy Sievewright, headteacher at Farlingaye High School, said: "Our students have worked hard to overcome the obstacles created by the pandemic.

"I am enormously pleased to see that their hard work has been rewarded with these fantastic outcomes."

Adult learners at West Suffolk College saw a 92% overall pass rate in GCSE's today as well.

Bebiana Viuva, Ryan Price and Thi Nguyen pick up their GCSE results from the University Studies campus at West Suffolk College - Credit: Eastern Colleges Group

90% of those studying maths received grades between 9 and 4, and 97% studying English received the same grades.

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive of Eastern Colleges Group said: “GCSE results day is not just about young people, it’s also about adult learners who work towards these important qualifications as a gateway to their ambitions with further or higher education courses."

Saint Felix School in Southwold celebrated their 125th anniversary by getting 'exceptional' GCSE results.

Head of Drama Pete Duckett celebrates with Y11 pupils collecting their results at Saint Felix this morning. - Credit: Saint Felix School

90.6% of students got English and maths grades between 9 and 4.

James Harrison, headmaster, said: "Our GSCE pupils this year should be extremely proud of themselves. The results are testament to the flexible and swift way in which pupils, and staff, at Saint Felix were able to adapt over the past few years."

Stowmarket also saw success, with a full story available here.

GCSE results day at Stowmarket High School. Eleanor Watts, Angel Calabio, Simone Scott, Keira Scott, Ellie Mai Wintrup, Milly Lemar. L-T - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

GCSE results day at Stowmarket High School. Sonny Larke gained 7's and above. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In Sudbury, at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, one student, Leah Chappell, achieved 9's in biology, business, physics, chemistry, English literature, food, geography and eight in maths and seven in English language.

Another student, Klay Bates was one of the highest attainers with 8's and Distinction Stars in his set of results.

Food students at Ormiston Sudbury Academy - Credit: Ormiston Sudbury Academy

Klay Bates got 8's and distinction stars in his set of results - Credit: Ormiston Sudbury Academy

Results:

Thomas Mills High School - Framlingham

Over 80% at Grade 4 or above

Over 60% at Grade 5 or above

80% of students achieved five Grade 4's and higher including English and maths

SET Saxmundham School

Grade 4 or above in English - 70%

Grade 4 or above in maths - 56%

Woodbridge School

Grade 9 - 21.4%

Grades 9-6 - 77.5%

Grades 9-4 - 96.7%

16% of pupils have grade 9 as most common grade

25% of students achieved only grades 9-7

Adult Learners at West Suffolk College - Bury St Edmunds