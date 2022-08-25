Gallery
How Suffolk schools are celebrating GCSE results day
- Credit: Thomas Mills High School
Students across Suffolk have been celebrating this morning after collecting their GCSE results after years of hard work.
At Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, students were in high spirits as they collected their results.
Headteacher, Philip Hurst said: "We are so pleased for the Year 11 students. Their results demonstrate superb progress.
"We are so proud of them and they deserve this success which is a great starting point for the next stage in their educational career."
At Debenham High School, they also celebrated success with headteacher Simon Martin saying: "It has been a very successful year with out students receiving some outstanding results.
"It is a testament to the students' commitment, resilience and hard work over the past few years that they are able to celebrate their fantastic results day."
At Stowupland High School there were happy faces all round as students collected their results.
One student, Cheyenne Edwards obtained 10 GCSE's, all above grade 7, including 9's in English literature, English language, biology, chemistry and French.
David Brewster, headteacher, said: "We are delighted by our students' results and immensely proud of how they remained focused throughout their time at school despite the disruption caused by the pandemic."
Students at SET Saxmundham School were also delighted, with 70% of students achieving grade 4 or above in English, and 56% achieving grade 4 or above in maths.
Notable students include Marta Michalak, who came away from school with 10 GCSE's grade 6 or above, gaining 9's in physics, biology and Polish, alongside 8's in maths, history, music and chemistry.
Another, Phoebe Butcher, achieved eight GCSE's at Grade 5 or above, gaining a 9 in English literature.
At SET Beccles School 60% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in each of English, maths and science.
One student, Jess Kemp, achieved an impressive set of results including seven grade 9's, one grade 8 and one grade 7, which is the best results SET Beccles has ever seen.
Heidi Philpott, head, said: "We with to congratulate every student, wishing them success as they leave us to start the next phase of their education."
Students at Felixstowe School also celebrated results, with one student, Hayley Cameron, achieving seven grade 9's and three grade 8's, and another, Charlotte Fensom, achieving four grade 9's, two grade 8's and a Distinction Star.
At Breckland School in Brandon, Jon Winn, principal, said: "We would like to congratulate all our students on a fantastic set of GCSE results."
Rey and Ryn Holness did really well, gaining a combine 13 grade 9's, four grade 8's and three grade 7's.
At Suffolk New College, 337 learners were able to gain a grade between 9 and 4 during English and maths resits at campuses in Ipswich, Otley, Halesworth and Leiston.
At St Benedicts School in Bury St Edmunds, headteacher Imogen Senior said: "We are really very proud of this cohort of students and the results they have achieved."
78% of students achieved grade 4 or above in English and maths, compared to 71% in 2019, the last time exams were sat.
At SET Ixworth, students were also celebrating as many exceeded targets, with some by up to three grades higher than expected.
Pia Parker, headteacher, said: "Congratulations to an inspirational Year 11 cohort.
"Today is the students' day and we are exceptionally proud of their individual achievements."
At Woodbridge School, they had incredible results, with 96.7% of students getting a grade between 9 and 4.
Shona Norman, head, said: "Congratulations to all of our students celebrating today.
"I am very proud of everything that these students have been able to achieve for themselves during their time with us so far both inside and outside the classroom."
Andy Sievewright, headteacher at Farlingaye High School, said: "Our students have worked hard to overcome the obstacles created by the pandemic.
"I am enormously pleased to see that their hard work has been rewarded with these fantastic outcomes."
Adult learners at West Suffolk College saw a 92% overall pass rate in GCSE's today as well.
90% of those studying maths received grades between 9 and 4, and 97% studying English received the same grades.
Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive of Eastern Colleges Group said: “GCSE results day is not just about young people, it’s also about adult learners who work towards these important qualifications as a gateway to their ambitions with further or higher education courses."
Saint Felix School in Southwold celebrated their 125th anniversary by getting 'exceptional' GCSE results.
90.6% of students got English and maths grades between 9 and 4.
James Harrison, headmaster, said: "Our GSCE pupils this year should be extremely proud of themselves. The results are testament to the flexible and swift way in which pupils, and staff, at Saint Felix were able to adapt over the past few years."
Stowmarket also saw success, with a full story available here.
In Sudbury, at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, one student, Leah Chappell, achieved 9's in biology, business, physics, chemistry, English literature, food, geography and eight in maths and seven in English language.
Another student, Klay Bates was one of the highest attainers with 8's and Distinction Stars in his set of results.
Results:
Thomas Mills High School - Framlingham
- Over 80% at Grade 4 or above
- Over 60% at Grade 5 or above
- 80% of students achieved five Grade 4's and higher including English and maths
SET Saxmundham School
- Grade 4 or above in English - 70%
- Grade 4 or above in maths - 56%
Woodbridge School
- Grade 9 - 21.4%
- Grades 9-6 - 77.5%
- Grades 9-4 - 96.7%
- 16% of pupils have grade 9 as most common grade
- 25% of students achieved only grades 9-7
Adult Learners at West Suffolk College - Bury St Edmunds
- 90% Maths grade 4-9
- 97% English grade 4-9
- 86% Biology grade 4-9