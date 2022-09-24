Book about Black history aims to 'help influence change'

Aspire Black Suffolk revealed its latest project, Elimu – The Little Book of Knowledge - Credit: Aspire Black Suffolk

A social enterprise has launched new Black history education books that include Suffolk stories from the past and present.

Aspire Black Suffolk revealed its latest project - three versions of a new interactive history book that includes untold stories from Suffolk’s Black community.

The book is dedicated to teachers and students in primary, secondary and FE education, as well as museums and community groups across the county.

Elimu Book cover By Black and White Creative and Aspire Black Suffolk - Credit: Aspire Black Suffolk

Elimu – The Little Book of Knowledge, published by Aspire Black Suffolk CIC in partnership with Suffolk County Council, is tailored to include local stories and links to museum collections, and is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK.

With a variety of activities, discussion prompts, brightly-coloured design, images and ‘funky facts’, the book encourages students to be proud of their diverse communities, of themselves and to aim high in life.

Each page of Elimu, which in Kiswahili means ‘knowledge’, takes readers on a cultural journey where history extending as far back as ancient Kemet, now Egypt, weaves with living history to celebrate Black national and local heroes.

The book is inspired by the award-winning exhibition, Power of Stories, which was created by Ipswich Museums with community curators in 2021, and featured three original costumes from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther film.

Aspire Black Suffolk Directors: Top row L to R Elma Glasgow Tonia Wilson Bottom L to R Franstine Jones Ellisha Soanes - Credit: John Ferguson

The costumes are currently touring Suffolk and are currently in the Food Museum in Stowmarket until October 9.

The book created by Ellisha Soanes and Tonia Wilson, co-directors of Aspire Black Suffolk, with the support of the Black community in Suffolk, includes links to local museums’ websites, so students can continue their learning journey and discover more about items and stories in the book.

Tonia Wilson - Credit: John Ferguson Photography

Ellisha Soanes said: “Nelson Mandela once said that education is the most powerful weapon which we can use to change the world.

“These interactive books aim to help influence change which works for all.

“We hope teachers, families, young people and communities will connect with the stories, and enjoy an educational resource that offers insight into formerly unseen stories from Black history which will enrich students’ understanding of the world they live in.

Ellisha Soanes - Credit: JOHN_FERGUSON

“We’re very proud of the book and we'd like to impress that the books are for use all year round, not just during Black History Month.

“Finally, thank you to Suffolk County Council for the funding and their commitment to helping to make this happen.”