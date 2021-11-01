Go-ahead given for cash to fund Elmswell school expansion

A Suffolk school is set for expansion following the investment of £1.5million in funding provided by housing developers for key public services.

The money will allow Elmswell Primary School to accommodate another 105 pupils – increasing capacity to 420.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet voted seven-to-one in favour of allocating the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) cash at its meeting on Monday morning.

It will fund three new classrooms, a studio, a new all-weather pitch, remodelled car park and relocation of the hardstanding PE space.

The decision comes despite opposition from ward councillors, Elmswell Parish Council and the county councillor for the area, who have expressed concerns over space and future provision.

Ward councillor Helen Geake said that, although the site measured 1.6 hectares – slightly smaller than the minimum for a 420-place school – a substantial green tree belt meant the amount of useable space was actually nearer 1.2ha.

She added that there were two other sites in the village – one owned by the district council – that could be appropriate.

“The growth is foreseeable but the school will not be able to expand further, and we will need a new school,” she said.

“There are two potential sites for a new school in the village, both of which are comfortably large enough."

Suffolk County Council forecasts suggest the school will be over capacity by 2025, but the authority said sites had not come forward in the village, which is why Woolpit, where sites have been presented, is being considered for a new school.

Pete Mumford, schools planning manager at the county council, said the authority had to address demand levels now, and attempts to build a new school would take at least two years, which he said would leave Elmswell ‘oversubscribed by close to 100 pupils’.

He added: “We have an option to expand the existing primary school, so as a place planning authority that has to be the option we have to look at.”

David Burn, cabinet member for planning at Mid Suffolk, said: “Given that there is a need, an immediate need, and given this is a means of meeting it I am inclined to support it, but would ask that the [county] council bear in mind that there is considerable opposition to it in Elmswell.”