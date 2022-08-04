441 pupils permanently excluded from school in last five years

Figures are better than what they were in 2016/17 for the numbers of pupils permanently excluded in Essex. - Credit: PA

Persistent disruptive behaviour was the most common reason for permanent exclusions at Essex state-funded schools over the last five years.

Government data has revealed 136 youngsters were permanently excluded for that reason between 2016/17 and 2020/21, with the total number standing at 441.

But the numbers have improved – in 2020/2021 a total of 18 school students were excluded for persistent disruptive behaviour compared to 33 being permanently excluded for the same reason in 2016/2017.

Offences due to drug and alcohol misuse was the second-most common reason for exclusions – given 63 times since 2016, while physical assault against an adult was third with 57.

However the numbers permanently excluded because of that have almost halved – from 19 in 2016/17 to 10 in 20/21.

Non-specific “other” reasons was also a common reason with 56 cases as was physical assault against an pupil where there were 50 cases in the period.

The figures are better than they were in 2016/2017 which saw 105 but there has been an uptick in the last two years from 74 to 79.

A specialist school is to be rebuilt to help accommodate numbers of children expelled from school.

Essex County Council is set to demolish the existing pupil referral unit at the Fairview Centre in Basildon and replace it with brand new teaching accommodation and facilities for 100 pupils.

Below is a breakdown of how many times each reason was listed:

1. Persistent disruptive behaviour – 136

2. Drugs and alcohol-related – 63

3. Physical assault against an adult – 57

4. Other – 56

5. Physical assault against a pupil – 50

6. Verbal abuse or threatening behaviour against an adult – 28

7. Verbal abuse or threatening behaviour against a pupil – 23

8. Use or threat of use of an offensive weapon or prohibited item – 9 (2020/21 only)

9. Damage – 7

10. Sexual misconduct – 6

11. Theft – 4

12. Bullying – 1

13. Racist abuse – 1

14. Wilful and repeated transgression of protective measures in place to protect public health – 0 (2020/21 only)

15. Inappropriate use of social media or online technology – 0 (2020/21 only)