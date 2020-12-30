Which primary schools in Essex will not be opening next week?
- Credit: PA
Primary Schools in a number of areas of Essex will not be opening as planned next week, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the county.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson today announced that a small number of primary schools in tier 4 areas where infection rates are highest will only open for children of key workers and those who are most vulnerable next week.
Meanwhile, schools in areas which have not seen a large rise in cases will open as planned.
In Essex, primary schools in Braintree, Maldon and Chelmsford will be among those not opening their doors to students next week.
However, all primary students in Colchester and Tendring will be allowed to return to school.
The areas where primary schools will not be opening to all students in Essex are:
- Brentwood
- Epping Forest
- Castle Point
- Basildon
- Rochford
- Harlow
- Chelmsford
- Braintree
- Maldon
- Southend on Sea
- Thurrock
Speaking during the announcement, Mr Williamson said: "We must always act swiftly when circumstances change.
"The evidence about the new Covid variant and rising infection rates have required some immediate adjustment to our plans for the new term."