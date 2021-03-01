Almost 1 in 5 Essex pupils miss out on first choice secondary school place
The number of pupils in Essex missing out on their top secondary school preference is almost one in five, according to new figures.
March 1 marks National Offer Day, where pupils looking to start secondary school receive their offers for placements in September.
In Essex, almost 16,400 pupils are finding out the outcome of their applications.
This year 91.15% of pupils received either their first or second preference.
However, this number is slightly down from last year, when 93.44% of pupils received their top two preferences.
The data shows that almost one in five pupils did not receive their first preference.
The number of pupils receiving one of their top six preferences remained roughly the same at around 97%.
Parents and pupils waiting for results will receive their offer by email or by logging onto the Essex County Council website.
Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have been able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place.
“It has been a challenging year for young people across the county and I hope those embarking on this exciting next step enjoy their last few months at primary and junior school before they set out on their next academic adventure.”