A-level questions answered as results day looms in Suffolk

Published: 5:27 PM August 9, 2021

This summer’s exams were cancelled for the second year in a row as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Getty Images/Wavebreak Media

As students prepare to pick up their A-level and AS level results on Tuesday, a university admissions manager has some advice on what might happen next.

What if you don't get the grades you hoped for?

"Don’t panic," says University of Suffolk (UoS) admissions manager, Holly Bowen.

"Spaces will still be available on a wide range of different courses.

Holly Bowen, University of Suffolk admissions manager - Credit: James Fletcher

"Think carefully about what you’d like to study. Your original course choice might not be available, but there may be other options in a similar course area that you haven’t considered before."

A full list of available courses can be found at here and clearing enquiries can also be made on 01473 338352.

What is clearing and how do you apply for vacant places on courses?

Clearing has become an increasingly popular route to securing a university place, with students by-passing the main application system.

It can be used by students who may have changed their mind about their course or university, or those who have done better than expected.

The process, which runs to September, doesn’t have to mean compromise, according to Ms Bowen.

"Clearing is the process through which students who want to enter higher education, but don’t yet have a place, can apply directly to universities for courses that are available," she said.

"It’s used by a variety of students – those who haven’t got the grades needed for their chosen universities, those who haven’t applied for university before the UCAS deadline and those who have surpassed their expected grades."

Can you appeal an A-level result?

Students unhappy with their A-level or GCSE grades will have the opportunity to take exams in the autumn.

AS and A-level exams will be held in October, while GCSE exams will take place in November and December.

Pupils who want to appeal against a grade must first request that their school or college reviews whether an administrative or procedural error was made.

If the school or college rules no error was made, students can escalate the appeal to the exam board.

The UoS admissions team recommend students speak to their school or college for advice in the first instance.

