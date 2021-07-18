Suffolk school's new SEND teaching unit to be ready by autumn

Published: 1:57 PM July 18, 2021

Improvements for Special Educational Needs (SEND) pupils at a Suffolk school are on course to be completed this autumn.

The £500,000 project at Exning Primary School will provide a large activity space, breakout spaces, a group room and will also benefit from an outdoor canopy covering both hard and soft play areas.

The dedicated teaching block for Reception and Key Stage 1 will be called ‘The Hive’ and will provide improved facilities for both staff and SEND students.

With a shortfall of special education places available across the county, this new facility is part of the SEND capital programme provided by Suffolk County Council to help accommodate more children with SEND and allow them to have the opportunity to be educated closer to home.

Officials from construction business, R G Carter, joined representatives from Concertus Design and Property Consultants Ltd as well as headteacher James Clark and Head Boy and Girl to see the progress being made on the much-needed development.

Mr Clark said: “Our specialist unit The Hive will meet the needs of children with a range of special educational needs and disabilities and will be staffed by experienced Key Stage 1 practitioners and senior members of our Exning team.

"This team have a wide range of specialist experience and knowledge, which has been developed by working with a range of complex needs within our outstanding school.”

Construction is expected to finish Autumn 2021, ready to welcome new students at the start of the new academic year in September.