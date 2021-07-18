News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Suffolk school's new SEND teaching unit to be ready by autumn

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 1:57 PM July 18, 2021   
The visit to see the progress on the new SEND unit at Exning Primary School

Daniel Kerry (R G Carter), Tony Arpino (Concertus), Head Girl and Head Boy, James Clarke (Headteacher), Jonathan Mulvey (R G Carter) during the visit to see the progress on the new SEND unit at Exning - Credit: RG Carter

Improvements for Special Educational Needs (SEND) pupils at a Suffolk school are on course to be completed this autumn.

The £500,000 project at Exning Primary School will provide a large activity space, breakout spaces, a group room and will also benefit from an outdoor canopy covering both hard and soft play areas.

The dedicated teaching block for Reception and Key Stage 1 will be called ‘The Hive’ and will provide improved facilities for both staff and SEND students.

With a shortfall of special education places available across the county, this new facility is part of the SEND capital programme provided by Suffolk County Council to help accommodate more children with SEND and allow them to have the opportunity to be educated closer to home. 

Officials from construction business, R G Carter, joined representatives from Concertus Design and Property Consultants Ltd as well as headteacher James Clark and Head Boy and Girl to see the progress being made on the much-needed development.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Clark said: “Our specialist unit The Hive will meet the needs of children with a range of special educational needs and disabilities and will be staffed by experienced Key Stage 1 practitioners and senior members of our Exning team.

"This team have a wide range of specialist experience and knowledge, which has been developed by working with a range of complex needs within our outstanding school.”

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 truckstop to close to make way for project creating 1,500 jobs
  2. 2 Revealed: Suffolk's hot spots for Japanese knotweed
  3. 3 Evans scores in Town's pre-season training game with Fulham
  1. 4 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
  2. 5 Steam fans look forward to the return of Mayflower to Suffolk
  3. 6 'They are starting to make a very good team... which gets be excited' - Owner Johnson on Cook and Ashton partnership
  4. 7 The gaps Ashton and Cook still need to fill in the Ipswich Town squad
  5. 8 Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk
  6. 9 League One move for former Ipswich Town goalkeeper
  7. 10 Family to open traditional tearoom in heart of historic town

Construction is expected to finish Autumn 2021, ready to welcome new students at the start of the new academic year in September.

Suffolk County Council
Education News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson warms up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Sta

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Warnock keen on swap deals for Town target Coulson

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
There will be increased activity over RAF Honington next week

RAF warn of increased activity over Suffolk airbase

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Wenhaston

Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds which hosted Charles Dickens on at least two occasions during his

Coronavirus

Bury hotel closed after number of staff isolating

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon