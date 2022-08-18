'Delight' as Farlingaye students achieve 99% pass rate

The headteacher of Farlingaye High School was ‘very pleased’ with the A-Level results as students achieved a 99% pass rate.

Andy Sievewright said 20% of pupils received three As or better despite having to cope with difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tarun Verderber and Max Dunthorne with their results - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said: “I am delighted for our students and their families. Their results are very impressive, especially given the unprecedented challenges that the students have faced over the past two years.

“They have shown tremendous resilience and commitment and they have been a lovely cohort to work with – they have developed a really strong sense of community and have supported each other all the way through.

“I am so pleased that so many of them have been able to access their first choice of destination for next year and that they are making use of the very varied opportunities that are now available for school leavers. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Cousins Kensa Fradd-Walker and Darcey De Bree celebrate their results - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Student Betty Freeman, 18, from Trimley St Mary, will be going to Durham University to study natural sciences after getting two A*s and an A in economics, psychology and biology.

However, she admitted that although she achieved her expected grades, she had found the situation ‘challenging’ with having to work from home during the pandemic.

She said: “I think if you are self-motivated then that is ok, but obviously not everyone is and they prefer it in a group environment.”

Archie Brigginshaw and Betty Freeman were high performing pupils at Farlingaye High School - Credit: DOMINIC BAREHAM

Ufford-based Archie Brigginshaw, 18, achieved an A* in economics and distinctions in business and PE and will be going to Loughborough to study a business course with a sandwich year in Spain.

He said: “The pandemic meant that you had to change your mindset a little and be very motivated. Obviously, being in a room was difficult, but you quickly realised that everyone was in the same boat.”

Poppy Sidhu combined her studies with playing cricket - Credit: DOMINIC BAREHAM

Poppy Sidhu, 18, from Bromeswell, achieved an A* in maths, A in chemistry and A* in PE despite combining her studies with her interest in sport, especially cricket as she plays for Suffolk, as well as local team Melton St Audry’s.

She will be going to the University of East Anglia to study pharmacy and has chosen the university in part because of the good sports facilities it can offer.

Her interest in pharmacy stems from her family being in the medical field, including her father, GP Dr Rajinder Sidhu.

Juliette Coffey and Sophie Barrett receive their A-Level results - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

She praised the "brilliant" support from her school and club to enable her to continue with her sport. She said: “Our teachers gave us opportunities to play, even during May, we were still able to play cricket which was good,” she said.

She was also affected by the pandemic, adding: “We obviously did our work on Teams. I think it was alright, but it was not the same as being in school. Everybody preferred being in school.”