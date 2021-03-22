Farlingaye school completes over 5,000 coronavirus tests in two weeks
- Credit: Farlingaye High School
Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge has conducted more than 5,000 coronavirus tests in just two weeks with no positive results.
In total the school have carried out 5,102 tests with almost all students and staff receiving three each during this time.
After the third test, school members were given tests to take at three to five day intervals at home.
The operation at the school was overseen by Pete Smith, deputy headteacher, and a core team of committed staff, who trained all the volunteers in their roles.
Even with teachers volunteering to help in their preparation periods, and support staff squeezing in extra time to help, the school needed more support.
You may also want to watch:
Each session needed 27 people to run it, so the school community stepped up and 14 parents and ex-students trained to help. Without these volunteers, the process would not have run so efficiently and smoothly.
The testing process was conducted in an atmosphere of cohesion and positivity, which allowed the students to remain calm and focused throughout.
Most Read
- 1 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
- 2 Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?
- 3 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
- 4 Covid rates above national average in Ipswich, with small rises in other areas
- 5 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
- 6 Communist Party returns to field candidates in Suffolk elections
- 7 Deben Inns boss reveals which three of his Suffolk pubs will reopen first
- 8 When do clocks go forward in 2021 - and what's the reason?
- 9 'Nature's therapy' - Suffolk care home sets up farm for people living with dementia
- 10 Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk for new season
Mr Smith said: “The students have been brilliant in their conduct, but all this couldn’t have been done without the fantastic commitment of staff and volunteers, who have given their time so readily.”
Arabelle Barnard, one of the parents who was involved, said: “I was so impressed as everything was brilliantly organised.
"The set up and volunteers were so quick and efficient, and the students were so co-operative.”