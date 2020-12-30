Video
'Farmer Christmas' brings good cheer to youngsters via video
- Credit: Suffolk New College/Suffolk Rural
"Farmer Christmas" shared festive greetings with a Suffolk school by video - despite his annual visit being cancelled because of Covid-19.
Santa usually forsakes his sleigh for a tractor each year and drives from Suffolk Rural (formerly Otley College) to Witnesham Primary School to hand out gifts.
This year, his visit was put on hold - but Farmer Christmas and his elves created a seasonal goodwill message for staff and students at Witnesham and all other schools in the region.
During the video, Farmer Christmas (aka agricultural lecturer, John Attridge) takes a short tour of the farm at Suffolk Rural and explains how life at the college has successfully adapted throughout 2020.
Craig Shimmon, marketing manager at the college, said: “We promised to visit Witnesham and Otley primary schools at the start of the year, so we had to arrange something to spread a bit of festive cheer.”
Michaela Harris, executive headteacher of Otley and Witnesham Federated Primary Schools, said: “We are very thankful to the college.
"The video really helped everyone get in the Christmas spirit. We look forward to working with the college again in 2021.”
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
- 2 Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after Pulis sacking
- 3 Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients
- 4 'We will contact you' - plea as more Covid vaccines set to arrive in new year
- 5 Murder investigation launched after elderly man found dead
- 6 Man dies in medical emergency
- 7 Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?
- 8 Man reported missing after failing to show up for work
- 9 What has happened to Suffolk's lost railway stations?
- 10 Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place
Primary school pupil George added, “It was a good idea because he couldn't travel, because it wasn't a necessary journey.”