Published: 11:00 AM December 30, 2020

"Farmer Christmas" and his elves, alias Imogen Harvey, John Attridge and Rosie Steel, of Suffolk Rural, brought good cheer by video to youngsters at Witnesham Primary School - Credit: Suffolk New College/Suffolk Rural

"Farmer Christmas" shared festive greetings with a Suffolk school by video - despite his annual visit being cancelled because of Covid-19.

Santa usually forsakes his sleigh for a tractor each year and drives from Suffolk Rural (formerly Otley College) to Witnesham Primary School to hand out gifts.

This year, his visit was put on hold - but Farmer Christmas and his elves created a seasonal goodwill message for staff and students at Witnesham and all other schools in the region.

During the video, Farmer Christmas (aka agricultural lecturer, John Attridge) takes a short tour of the farm at Suffolk Rural and explains how life at the college has successfully adapted throughout 2020.

Craig Shimmon, marketing manager at the college, said: “We promised to visit Witnesham and Otley primary schools at the start of the year, so we had to arrange something to spread a bit of festive cheer.”

Michaela Harris, executive headteacher of Otley and Witnesham Federated Primary Schools, said: “We are very thankful to the college.

"The video really helped everyone get in the Christmas spirit. We look forward to working with the college again in 2021.”

Primary school pupil George added, “It was a good idea because he couldn't travel, because it wasn't a necessary journey.”