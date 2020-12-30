News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Video

'Farmer Christmas' brings good cheer to youngsters via video

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:00 AM December 30, 2020   
"Farmer Christmas" and his elves, alias Imogen Harvey, John Attridge and Rosie Steel, of Suffolk Rural, brought good cheer by video to youngsters at Witnesham Primary School

"Farmer Christmas" and his elves, alias Imogen Harvey, John Attridge and Rosie Steel, of Suffolk Rural, brought good cheer by video to youngsters at Witnesham Primary School - Credit: Suffolk New College/Suffolk Rural

"Farmer Christmas" shared festive greetings with a Suffolk school by video - despite his annual visit being cancelled because of Covid-19. 

Santa usually forsakes his sleigh for a tractor each year and drives from Suffolk Rural (formerly Otley College) to Witnesham Primary School to hand out gifts.

This year, his visit was put on hold - but  Farmer Christmas and his elves created a seasonal goodwill message for staff and students at Witnesham and all other schools in the region.

During the video, Farmer Christmas (aka agricultural lecturer, John Attridge) takes a short tour of the farm at Suffolk Rural and explains how life at the college has successfully adapted throughout 2020.

Craig Shimmon, marketing manager at the college, said: “We promised to visit Witnesham and Otley primary schools at the start of the year, so we had to arrange something to spread a bit of festive cheer.”

Michaela Harris, executive headteacher of Otley and Witnesham Federated Primary Schools, said: “We are very thankful to the college.

"The video really helped everyone get in the Christmas spirit. We look forward to working with the college again in 2021.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
  2. 2 Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after Pulis sacking
  3. 3 Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients
  1. 4 'We will contact you' - plea as more Covid vaccines set to arrive in new year
  2. 5 Murder investigation launched after elderly man found dead
  3. 6 Man dies in medical emergency
  4. 7 Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?
  5. 8 Man reported missing after failing to show up for work
  6. 9 What has happened to Suffolk's lost railway stations?
  7. 10 Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place

Primary school pupil George added, “It was a good idea because he couldn't travel, because it wasn't a necessary journey.”

Christmas
Suffolk New College
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mystery solved over fast-moving object seen in Suffolk skies on...

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Babergh coronavirus rate continues to soar as cases rise countywide

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid infection rate doubles in Babergh as Suffolk cases climb

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Always in our hearts' - Tributes to some of Suffolk's Covid victims

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus