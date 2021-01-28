Free online nature lessons aim to help kids in lockdown

Published: 5:20 PM January 28, 2021

Youngsters will get ideas about what to do on a walk from a free live online session run by outdoor education tutors based in East Bergholt - Credit: Field Studies Council

Outdoor education tutors from East Bergholt are presenting free live online nature lessons, to support primary school children in lockdown.

Children can explore their local wildlife with help from the free online session on what to do on a walk, being led by tutors from East Bergholt - Credit: Field Studies Council

The team from the Field Studies Council’s Flatford Mill field centre are taking part in the #PrimaryNatureLive lessons, which will be broadcast live on YouTube starting in February.

They will encourage children to get outside and explore their local wildlife and learn about the environment, as well as discover the secrets to building an outdoor shelter.

The lessons will be suitable for KS1 and KS2 pupils, following the live fieldwork lessons which FSC ran during the first lockdown.

Starting on February 2, there will be five lessons in total. All sessions will be broadcast on the FSC YouTube channel at 10.30am and run for approximately 40 minutes.

Brilliant Birds are the topic for one of the online nature sessions - Credit: Field Studies Council

The Flatford team will take part in the first session, What to do on a walk, on Tuesday, February 2. They will teach children how to identify trees during a family walk and work out their height in a fun way, introduce them to the ‘meet a tree’ game and provide details of an immersive ‘sit spot’ activity.

For those unable to get out to a woodland, tutors will demonstrate how to create a piece of natural art at home.

Other FSC sessions will include a lesson about garden birds, a live lesson about pond dipping and water creatures, ideas about building outdoor shelters and catching creepy crawlies in the garden, and more ideas for family walks, including making smelly potions and playing colour match games.

Pond dipping is one of the topics featured in the Field Studies Council's online lessons - Credit: Field Studies Council

Each lesson is accompanied with a set of resources and worksheets as well as how-to-guides.

For more details, visit the FSC YouTube channel.