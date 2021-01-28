Free online nature lessons aim to help kids in lockdown
- Credit: Field Studies Council
Outdoor education tutors from East Bergholt are presenting free live online nature lessons, to support primary school children in lockdown.
The team from the Field Studies Council’s Flatford Mill field centre are taking part in the #PrimaryNatureLive lessons, which will be broadcast live on YouTube starting in February.
They will encourage children to get outside and explore their local wildlife and learn about the environment, as well as discover the secrets to building an outdoor shelter.
The lessons will be suitable for KS1 and KS2 pupils, following the live fieldwork lessons which FSC ran during the first lockdown.
Starting on February 2, there will be five lessons in total. All sessions will be broadcast on the FSC YouTube channel at 10.30am and run for approximately 40 minutes.
You may also want to watch:
The Flatford team will take part in the first session, What to do on a walk, on Tuesday, February 2. They will teach children how to identify trees during a family walk and work out their height in a fun way, introduce them to the ‘meet a tree’ game and provide details of an immersive ‘sit spot’ activity.
For those unable to get out to a woodland, tutors will demonstrate how to create a piece of natural art at home.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes are paid to 'inspirational' teacher Gaynor Jacobs
- 2 Vaccination centre programme in Essex 'not working' says critic
- 3 Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
- 4 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
- 5 Hundreds of new homes approved for rural village
- 6 First phase of new 2,000 home site approved
- 7 Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout
- 8 Alan Lee: 'If I had any friendly advice for Town, I'd say mix it up a bit.'
- 9 Infection rates continue to fall across Suffolk and Essex
- 10 Council looking at future options for iconic Grade I listed hall
Other FSC sessions will include a lesson about garden birds, a live lesson about pond dipping and water creatures, ideas about building outdoor shelters and catching creepy crawlies in the garden, and more ideas for family walks, including making smelly potions and playing colour match games.
Each lesson is accompanied with a set of resources and worksheets as well as how-to-guides.
For more details, visit the FSC YouTube channel.