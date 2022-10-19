First Class is back for 2022! Suffolk's schools celebrate new faces

Gallery

Old Newton C of E Primary School - Robins Class - Credit: PJA Photography

The first day of school is a milestone moment for many children and their parents.

To capture these moments, the East Anglian Daily Times has with the help of schools in the area teamed up to bring you hundreds of smiley faces belonging to reception class children who began their education journey last month.

Kersey Primary School - Acorn Class - Credit: Kersey Primary School

Kyson Primary School - Credit: Kyson Primary School

Kyson Primary School - Credit: Kyson Primary School

Long Melford C of E Primary School - Fox Class - Credit: Long Melford C of E Primary School

Melton Primary School and Nursery - Robins Class - Credit: Melton Primary School and Nursery

Mendlesham Primary School - Credit: Mendlesham Primary School

Occold Primary School - Rabbit Class - Credit: Occold Primary School

Old Newton C of E Primary School - Robins Class - Credit: PJA Photography

We would like to wish all the children featured in this year's First Class supplement a wonderful school year and the best of luck in the future.

St Andrew's Primary School - Otter Class - Credit: St Andrew's Primary School

St Gregory CEVC Primary School - Cherry Class - Credit: St Gregory CEVC Primary School

St Mary's C of E Primary School, Hadleigh - Credit: St Mary's C of E Primary School, Hadleigh

St Mary's C of E Primary School, Woodbridge - Credit: St Mary's C of E Primary School, Woodbridge

Stanton Community Primary School - Hazel Class - Credit: Stanton Community Primary School - Hazel Class

Thorndon CEVC Primary School - Holly Class - Credit: Thorndon CEVC Primary School - Holly Class

Trimley St Martin Primary School - Donaldson Class - Credit: Trimley St Martin Primary School

Waldringfield Primary School - Hedgehogs Class - Credit: Waldringfield Primary School

Wickham Market Primary School - Credit: Wickham Market Primary School

All pictures have been provided by the schools, with 43 sending in photographs for this year's supplement, and would like to extend our thanks for submitting these photos.

Unless otherwise specified, all photo credits belong to the schools who submitted them.

Chilton Community Primary School - Credit: Chilton Community Primary School

Clements Primary Academy - Cygnets Class - Credit: Clements Primary Academy

Crawford's C of E Primary School - Credit: Crawford's C of E Primary School

Creeting St Mary CEVAP School - Ash Class - Credit: Creeting St Mary CEVAP School

Earl Soham Community Primary School - Swift Class - Credit: Earl Soham Community Primary School

Easton Primary School - Hazel Class - Credit: Easton Primary School

Eyke C of E Primary School - Ash Class - Credit: Eyke C of E Primary School

Freeman Community Primary School - Acorn Class - Credit: Freeman Community Primary School

Gislingham C of E Primary School - Credit: Gislingham C of E Primary School

Great Heath Academy - Kiwi - Credit: Great Heath Academy

Great Heath Academy - Mango - Credit: Great Heath Academy

Great Heath Academy - Watermelon - Credit: Great Heath Academy

Great Waldingfield CEVC Primary School - Antarctica Class - Credit: Great Waldingfield CEVC Primary School

Great Whelnetham C of E Primary School - Credit: Great Whelnetham C of E Primary School

Hartest Primary School - Hedgehog Class - Credit: Hartest Primary School

Hintlesham & Chattisham C of E Primary School - Ruby Class - Credit: Hintlesham & Chattisham C of E Primary School

Ickworth Park Primary School - Elm Class - Credit: Ickworth Park Primary School

Ipswich Prep School - Rec P - Credit: Ipswich Prep School

Ipswich Prep School - Rec W - Credit: Ipswich Prep School

We hope you will enjoy looking through all the lovely photos.

Pick up your copy of the supplement in the East Anglian Daily Times today.