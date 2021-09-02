News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

You share special first day of school pictures

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 6:02 PM September 2, 2021   
Violet Sadler who has just started at Notley Green Primary School in Essex.

Children are returning to school this week, and for some, like Violet (pictured), it has been their very first day. - Credit: Natalie Sadler

A child's first day at school is a key milestone in their young life.

As pupils return to class this week after the summer break, parents have shared special photos of their child's first day in reception.

The start of school looks much more 'normal' this year compared to last year when strict Covid-19 measures were in place.

Good luck to all the children who have just started their school journey.

Maximus and Dexter Lee, four, all ready for their first day at Elmswell Community Primary school.

Maximus and Dexter Lee, four, pictured with their big sister Daisy, 10, all ready for their first day in reception class at Elmswell Community Primary school. - Credit: Supplied by family

Austin Kirkpatrick, four, who has started at Westgate Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds.

Austin Kirkpatrick, four, who has started at Westgate Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Supplied by family

Violet Sadler on her first day at Notley Green Primary School in Essex.

Violet Sadler on her first day at Notley Green Primary School in Essex. - Credit: Natalie Sadler

If you would like to include your child in our gallery, email mariam.ghaemi@archant.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Essex
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town signed Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy on deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Pi

Exclusive

Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are likely to complete a loan move for Bersant Celina (right) on deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News

The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon