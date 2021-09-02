Published: 6:02 PM September 2, 2021

Children are returning to school this week, and for some, like Violet (pictured), it has been their very first day. - Credit: Natalie Sadler

A child's first day at school is a key milestone in their young life.

As pupils return to class this week after the summer break, parents have shared special photos of their child's first day in reception.

The start of school looks much more 'normal' this year compared to last year when strict Covid-19 measures were in place.

Good luck to all the children who have just started their school journey.

Maximus and Dexter Lee, four, pictured with their big sister Daisy, 10, all ready for their first day in reception class at Elmswell Community Primary school. - Credit: Supplied by family

Austin Kirkpatrick, four, who has started at Westgate Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Supplied by family

Violet Sadler on her first day at Notley Green Primary School in Essex. - Credit: Natalie Sadler

