Community attendants needed at The Power of Stories exhibition

The Power of Stories exhibition in Ipswich. The exhibition in Stowmarket which is opening soon will look very different - Credit: Megan Wilson

The award-winning Power of Stories exhibition is looking for enthusiastic members of the community to help enhance its visitors’ experience.

The exhibit is heading to the Food Museum in Stowmarket between June and October, before heading to Snape Maltings in November.

Community attendants will play a key role in the project, as they will welcome visitors and engage with them to have a meaningful experience of the exhibition, sharing their own stories and those of others.

Elma Glasgow, founder and co-director of Aspire Black Suffolk, said: “We're looking for people of African, Caribbean and mixed ethnicity heritage to share their stories and provide insight into the diversity of local Black cultures which have been long overlooked and underrepresented in Suffolk.”

The museum is looking for approachable, enthusiastic and friendly applicants, who are happy to share their stories and celebrate their own culture and history.

The roles are open to people over the age of 18 and will suit young people who would like to develop career skills and anyone else who is passionate about engaging museum visitors in conversation.

Elma added: “Excitingly, community attendants will be sitting right next to the stunning Black Panther costumes on loan from Marvel Studios, which can't be seen anywhere else in the UK.

"The successful candidates will also be part of the legacy of an exhibition which recently won a prestigious award in the cultural sector. This is a really special opportunity and so much more than 'just a job'."

The Colchester + Ipswich Museum exhibition won The Museum and Heritage Awards and has become the best Temporary Exhibition of the Year.

The Power of Stories was developed by the local community and includes three spectacular costumes from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

The visitors can explore how storytelling has shaped our lives through history and across the globe, as well as see the outfits of T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye that were exhibited alongside Marvel comics and historic museum objects.

The exhibition seeks to bring the cultural life stories of the Black communities locally to the forefront.