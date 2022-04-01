Former marine planning the next chapter of his life story

Former commando Terry Barnes is planning to write a second edition of his book - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A former Royal Marines commando is looking forward to a busy summer of events associated with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as he prepares to write a second edition of his book.

Ipswich man Terence Barnes, known as Terry, will be participating in events organised by the Royal Marines Charity, including attending the Trooping The Colour in Horse Guards Parade, London, which is due to take place on June 2 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

He is also due to be visiting Portsmouth for an event with other Falklands War veterans.

In addition, he is planning to pen a second edition of his book, Before, During and After My Falklands War with more recollections from his time in the military.

He said he was hoping the events would help raise awareness of the Falklands campaign, which he felt had not been given enough attention in the media and was rarely taught in schools.

“There are going to be several reunions for the Falklands War over the next couple of months and I am hoping that the Queen will be able to come along for Trooping the Colour, provided she is well enough,” he added.

In August, the EADT featured the launch of Mr Barnes’ book, which featured details of his life as part of specialist unit 40 Commando Royal Marines from 1979 to 1987, including his time serving in Northern Ireland, Cyprus and Belize.

He wrote the autobiography in part to dispel myths and stereotypes surrounding former military personnel, particularly that they were very rigid and inflexible.

He has demonstrated since his service that he has been able to adapt to life away from the marines by becoming a lecturer in sport science at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.

“I was going to carry on with my life story. It has been suggested to me that I should do a second edition and there were stories that I needed to add, so what I am going to do is add to the current book to create a second edition,” Mr Barnes added.

As well as his time in the military, the book also documents his life growing up in Ipswich in the 60s and 70s and his support for Ipswich Town FC.