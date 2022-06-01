Get creative during the Queen’s Jubilee!

Jubilee craft sessions for families are being organised in an art studio in Stowmarket and led by a freelance artist.

The Fox Yard Studio, a centre for creativity and innovation, is encouraging families to create a range of crafts inspired by the Platinum Jubilee celebration.

The workshops that will take place on June 2 and 3 include, among others, making Queen and Royal Guard mascots and colouring Jubilee posters.

Acrylic for Beginners Workshop - Credit: Samanta Bell/Fox Yard Studio

The Jubilee craft session for families will be led by Suffolk freelance artist Kevina Badoye.

Samanta Bell, a textile artist, illustrator and the founder of the Fox Yard Studio, said: “The dream for Fox Yard Studio has always been to be a space where people can come together and enjoy the creativity. It’s been so lovely to finally see workshops happening in the studio after waiting for over two years.

" Seeing how excited people are to be out and enjoying creative social events has been so heartwarming.

Samanta Bell, the founder of the Fox Yard Studio - Credit: MSDC Photographs: Gregg Brown

“We’ve had Kevina Badoye teaching beginner’s classes in watercolour and acrylic, which has received some great feedback as being a fun and relaxing evening of painting.

"The Jubilee craft session with her will include a range of different activities for children to take part in, including Union Jack Rosette and paper chain making."

The studio offers many workshops and events, such as watercolour painting for beginners, still life workshops, visual storytelling and illustration classes.

Caroline Woodger, a workshop participant, said: “Being creative is all about being in the moment. It takes me away from the everyday stresses of life and gives me a chance to breathe and concentrate on myself – as there are no rules or boundaries. I can almost feel my mind slow down and my body relax.”

Caroline Woodger from Suffolk Perinatal Community Team - Credit: Samanta Bell/Fox Yard Studio

Samanta added: “There are so many creative people in the area and what we hope to build is a place where people can come and meet like-minded people as well as learn new skills. I’ve had the wonderful opportunity of meeting some incredibly talented artists and designers and we are getting lots more workshops booked in for the rest of the year.”

Tickets for the event are available online.