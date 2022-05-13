News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Parents uproar at Suffolk school's leavers day 'cancellation'

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 6:39 PM May 13, 2022
Parents thought Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham had cancelled leavers day because of concerns over potential trouble

Parents believe Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham had cancelled leavers day because of concerns over potential trouble - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Parents of pupils at a Suffolk school have taken to social media to claim that their children’s last day of school had been 'cancelled' because of safety concerns. 

Posts on the Framlingham Community Page suggest staff at Thomas Mills High School in Saxtead Road, Framlingham feared there would be bad behaviour and decided not to inform Year 11 students that Thursday would be their last day until the last minute. 

However, a spokesman for the school said the pupils’ leavers day had not been cancelled and would be taking place on June 23 after they had completed their GCSE exams and the day before the traditional school prom. 

One parent wrote on Facebook that the pupils’ memories had been "soured forever" and believed the decision had been taken to pre-empt any trouble. Another reported their child had come home in tears.

However, other parents thought cancelling the leavers day was the right decision, especially if staff had heard that ‘antics’ were being planned.  

Framlingham News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Land off the A11 north of Red Lodge where a masterplan for 300 homes has been drawn up

West Suffolk Council

Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hengrave thatch home fire

Suffolk Live News

Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A number of suspected of bombs have been dug up on a building site in Bury St Edmunds. A 100m cordon

Suffolk Highways | Video

Cordon lifted after suspected bombs found in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Pizza Calabrese at Honey Hill in Clare

Food Reviews | Review

Review: A hidden food gem in Suffolk's smallest town

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon