Parents uproar at Suffolk school's leavers day 'cancellation'

Parents believe Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham had cancelled leavers day because of concerns over potential trouble - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Parents of pupils at a Suffolk school have taken to social media to claim that their children’s last day of school had been 'cancelled' because of safety concerns.

Posts on the Framlingham Community Page suggest staff at Thomas Mills High School in Saxtead Road, Framlingham feared there would be bad behaviour and decided not to inform Year 11 students that Thursday would be their last day until the last minute.

However, a spokesman for the school said the pupils’ leavers day had not been cancelled and would be taking place on June 23 after they had completed their GCSE exams and the day before the traditional school prom.

One parent wrote on Facebook that the pupils’ memories had been "soured forever" and believed the decision had been taken to pre-empt any trouble. Another reported their child had come home in tears.

However, other parents thought cancelling the leavers day was the right decision, especially if staff had heard that ‘antics’ were being planned.