School praised for ambitious curriculum and enthusiastic learning in report

Toby Lown

Published: 11:00 AM October 11, 2022
Children from Fressingfield Church of England Primary School

The school has been rated 'good' by Ofsted. - Credit: Fressingfield Church of England Primary School

A Suffolk primary school has been rated as 'good' in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Fressingfield Church of England Primary School, in Stradbroke Road, near Eye, was handed the rating following an inspection in July. 

A spokesman from the school said: "The staff and governors are delighted the report highlighted the caring culture at the school and not only our excellent academic achievements, of which we are also very proud."

The Ofsted report on the school - which teaches pupils from ages 4-11, said: "Pupils are proud of their school and are enthusiastic about learning. Pupils feel safe and say that bullying is extremely rare. If it happens, pupils say that they can speak to a teacher and it will stop.

"Pupils feel valued. They know that leaders listen to their ideas. They have many opportunities to lead. This includes, for example, becoming a school librarian, helping younger children to read, or being on the school council. Pupils are highly respectful.

"They show tolerance and compassion towards others, for example, the anti-bullying ambassadors led a whole-school assembly to raise awareness of autism spectrum disorder."

The report was also full of praise for the school's curriculum.

"Leaders have constructed an ambitious curriculum.

"They have identified the knowledge they want pupils to learn, and this includes built-in flexibility to adapt the curriculum as classes change year on year with different combinations of year groups.

"This ensures that most pupils build knowledge well over time as they move through each year group."

The teachers are also praised by Ofsted's report.

"Teachers teach the curriculum well. They have secure subject knowledge and use this to present information clearly.

"In class, teachers accurately identify misconceptions and provide pupils with the support they need so that they understand."

The way that the primary school helps SEND (special educational needs and/or disabilities) pupils is also highlighted by the report.

"Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are accurately identified with carefully considered plans that accurately meet their needs. This enables pupils with SEND to access the full curriculum alongside their peers.

"As a result of leaders’ actions, some pupils with SEND no longer need so much support. Pupils with SEND learn well over time."

Safeguarding at the school is also deemed "effective" by the report.


