Published: 8:37 AM August 12, 2021

After another year of disruption for hard-working schoolchildren, today is the day hundreds of young people in Suffolk find out their GCSE results.

2021 has been a challenging year for pupils, with coronavirus restrictions meaning they have spent much of the year learning from home.

Exams were scrapped for the second year in a row, amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19 - with grades instead being awarded based on teacher assessment.

Today, youngsters will find out their results - keep an eye on our live story for updates as they come in.





SET Saxmundham

Lizzie Girling, SET Saxmundham Head of School, said: “I am absolutely delighted for all Year 11 students and staff, they have all worked really hard under the circumstances and have achieved extraordinarily well across the full breadth of the curriculum.

"This year has been academically and emotionally challenging for everyone, but students’ wellbeing has been prioritised and I am proud that they have overcome these challenges and really pushed themselves to reach their full potential. They should all be incredibly proud of their individual achievements.”





SET Ixworth

Pia Parker, SET Ixworth Head of School, said: “Congratulations to every student for their superb achievements on GCSE results day. Despite the challenges, students have worked with outstanding commitment and have received bespoke support to achieve individual highs and reach exceptional grades in a wide range of subjects, from Maths, English and Sciences to creative arts such as Drama and Photography.

"10% of this cohort achieved at least one top Grade 9 (A**), which is a fantastic achievement in any year. I am delighted that all our students leave SET Ixworth confident in their journeys to the next stage of their education.”





SET Beccles

Heidi Philpott, SET Beccles Head of School, said: “Every Year 11 student at SET Beccles should be proud of their hard work and achievements this year.

"We have delivered a strong learning experience across all subjects despite the pandemic, including challenging and interactive online lessons, personalised support and equipping students with resources for practical subjects at home.

"The students’ commitment to learning in this uncertain time has been reflected in every grade, and they should all feel proud of what they have achieved as they reach their post-16 destination.”





IES Breckland, Brandon

Pupils were praised for their exceptional work at at IES Breckland in Brandon.

Of those taking GCSEs 74% scored levels 4-9 in English and Maths.

Principal Jon Winn said: "I am delighted that the exceptional performance of our Year 11 students reflects and rewards their unwavering commitment towards academic achievement, highlighting their resilience and character demonstrated during the most challenging of Key Stage 4 experiences.

"Congratulations to all the students and I wish them every success as they progress to the next stage of their academic career."





Woodbridge School

Woodbridge School was one of the first schools to release its results this morning.

Of the grades achieved at the school 35% of grades were grade 9, 50% of grades were grade 9-8 and 69% of grades were grade 9-7.

Seven pupils scored straight grade 9s and 11 pupils scored only grades 9-8. More than two thirds of the pupils scored at least one grade 9

Shona Norman, Head of Woodbridge School, said: “I am delighted with these outstanding results and proud of everything that this talented cohort has achieved. As with all pupils across the country, our Year 11 pupils faced such a tumultuous and ever-changing period but they rose to the challenge, and did so whilst honouring their many co-curricular commitments, adding so much value to the School during this difficult time.

"I am grateful to our educational community for all the support that they bestowed upon Year 11. Our teachers worked tirelessly to ensure that the environment remained purposeful and calm, which, in conjunction with the continued support of our parent body, ensured that our pupils were prepared for all that came their way.

"With such strong GCSE results behind them, and superb independent study skills already in evidence, I am excited by what this talented group of individuals will achieve for Sixth Form.”





Alde Valley High and Stowmarket High (Waveney Valley Academies Trust)

The trust is not releasing exam results this year.

However, a joint statement from Stowmarket High headmaster Dave Lee-Allen, Alde Valley High head Dan Mayhew and Jeremy Rowe, chief executive of the Waveney Valley Academies Trust, said: "As a group of schools, we would like to congratulate and praise the students across our schools who reacted so well to the abrupt end to their studies.

"They contributed so much to our communities during their time in our schools and they exemplify all that is good about young people.

"We will miss them, and we are delighted that record numbers have stayed within our schools to continue their sixth form studies.

"As everyone will be aware, this year’s A-level and GCSE results have been awarded based on moderated lists of the grades our schools feel that each student would have achieved.

"Each grade was decided based on a rigorous process, involving teams of teachers analysing school work, assessments and results in ‘mock’ exams where appropriate, with these suggested grades being decided by the exam boards, using statistical data they hold about each school.

"Despite the distress caused by this year’s circumstances, today's results have rewarded our students for their dedication and commitment to their studies.

"Although they have been generated in an atypical way, captured in today’s grades is a recognition of the accumulation of considerable knowledge, understanding, skill and experience.

"Students should go forward with confidence in their grades, reassured that their endeavours have been recognised and rewarded."