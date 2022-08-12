First 'Good' Ofsted rating in nine years for Suffolk training provider

An independent learning provider in Suffolk has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted, for the first time since 2013.

Following a four-day visit, WS Training in Bury St Edmunds has received a 'Good' rating from Ofsted, which said the learners received "excellent support from staff".

WS Training provides study programmes and traineeships, provisions for learners with high needs, and apprenticeships, with most programmes being taught in Ipswich.

The report found that "learners and apprentices learn from staff who know their needs, care about them and help them to succeed".

It also states that students who have high needs learn in a calm and orderly environment, which helps them make "good progress" towards independence and employment.

Since its previous inspection in 2019, where it was judged to 'require improvement', leaders have "improved the quality of study programmes and apprenticeships".

CEO of WS Training, Kirstie Wright said: "I feel incredibly honoured to work for WS Training.

"Most importantly to work alongside such gifted individuals, who truly share WS Training’s mission statement, ‘learners are at the heart of our work’.

"The journey towards achieving this Ofsted grading has required commitment, dedication, and tenacity.

"I feel incredibly proud to share this great news and to see WS Training taking its rightful place as a good training provider.

"We are committed towards maintaining quality standards throughout the business, whilst ensuring meeting the needs of our learners, apprentices, delegates, and employers, takes precedence above all else."

The report continued to say that learners benefitted from positive relationships with staff, who use humour appropriately to contribute to the respectful and positive culture at all sites.

Kirstie said: "If we cast our mind back to our last visit in 2019, we have had a real shift in staff and we have really made a concerted effort to recruit people that had a unique skill set and a track record in regards to quality and supporting.

"We are hoping to continue and go onwards and upwards now so that is our mission.

"It isn’t about relaxing as we have a five-year break until our next inspection but really now this is a crucial time that we can continue to improve and get to the highest level."