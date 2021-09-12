News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

New primary school to open in Stowmarket named after female astronomer

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:00 PM September 12, 2021   
Anna Hennell James - CEO of the Orwell Multi Academy Trust, Keith Welham and Robert McQueen, architect  

Anna Hennell James - CEO of the Orwell Multi Academy Trust, local County Councillor Keith Welham and Robert McQueen, architect from Concertus look at the plans for the school - Credit: Christine Bayliss

A consultation is set to be launched ahead of the opening of a new school in Suffolk next year. 

Grace Cook Primary School will be opening to primary school pupils in Stowmarket next September. 

Work is continuing on the school's new buildings on the Fuller Way site.

It will be a one-form entry primary school with 30 places in each year group.

There will also be a nursery that can take 60 children.

You may also want to watch:

In 2022 places will be available for nursery children and pupils in the reception, Year 1 and 2 classes.

The school will be named after Stowmarket’s pioneering female astronomer Grace Cook who was best known for her work looking at meteors in the early 20th century.

Most Read

  1. 1 'One of my toughest days in management' - Cook on 5-2 loss to Bolton
  2. 2 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 5-2 home loss to Bolton
  3. 3 Ipswich Town issue statement over vile social media video posted by 'fan'
  1. 4 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 5-2 Bolton drubbing
  2. 5 Ipswich Town 2-5 Bolton Wanderers: Blues embarrassed on miserable afternoon
  3. 6 Roads closed in Clacton town centre after 'serious incident'
  4. 7 Teenagers arrested in murder probe after man, 21, dies from stab wound
  5. 8 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  6. 9 'I feared abuse by school monks was imaginary' - Judge Dredd author on experience at Ipswich school
  7. 10 Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates

The name was chosen to provide a link to the history and community of Stowmarket, as well as to provide an inspirational role model for the pupils. 

Grace Cook School will be the latest to join the Orwell Multi-Academy Trust (Orwell MAT) which runs a number of existing primary school across Suffolk, predominantly in Ipswich. 

Before a school can open, the trust must carry out a consultation with the local community and show it has listened to the views of residents, local schools, businesses, and civic leaders in finalising its plans to open the school.

Orwell Multi-Academy Trust is launching its consultation on Grace Cook Primary School on Monday, September 13.

A public meeting is being held at Stowmarket Rugby Club at 6pm on Wednesday, September 22.

It will also be live streamed through the school’s Facebook page, with a chance to have questions answered online.

Once the consultation has been completed the school will report the outcome to the Secretary of State for Education. This is required by the legislation before the Secretary of State enters into a funding agreement for the new school with the Trust.

Anna Hennell James the Trust’s chief executive said “Our schools are at the heart of the communities they serve and we are determined that Grace Cook Primary School will be no different. We encourage local people to let us know your views on the proposed new school.”



Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
David Mead found himself homeless in Sudbury but the local town rallied round and he's now found som

Homeless teenager found living in a tent saved by town's act of kindness

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne gets town off to a good start with an early goal to give them a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Town defence crumbles in miserable Bolton loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Thunderstorm (stock image). Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Suffolk Weather

Thunderstorm warning issued ahead of cloudy weekend in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon