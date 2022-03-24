Suffolk school achieves prestigious arts award for third time

A Suffolk secondary school has become only the second in the country to achieve a prestigious arts award for the third time.

Thomas Gainsborough School, in Great Cornard, has once again been recognised by the national Artsmark platinum award for its commitment to arts education.

The school was praised for its clear arts pathway, and making arts accessible online, including students being able to showcase their work through virtual performances and exhibitions.

Helen Yapp, headteacher, said: “We are of course delighted to once again achieve the Artsmark platinum award – and to achieve this in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year makes it even more special.

“We are very proud of the breadth of arts education we are able to offer our students and it is wonderful to see our innovative, broad and balanced programme rewarded in this way.

“To achieve this during a pandemic is a real testimony to our students and staff and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this award.”

Ed Clark, assistant headteacher, added: “'We are immensely gratified to be recognised again for our work in the arts and our commitment to supporting and fostering the creativity of our students.

“We continue to believe in the importance of the arts in the curriculum and the opportunities creative skills and careers pathways have to offer.

“We are proud to work with so many external partners in our various projects and intend to continue and grow these partnerships. We are proud to be a school which, rather than reducing the profile of creativity is committed to expanding and valuing it.”

Dr Darren Henley OBE, chief executive of the Arts Council, said: “I would like to congratulate Thomas Gainsborough School on their third Artsmark platinum award – a significant achievement.

“It clearly demonstrates that by offering a broad, ambitious, and creative curriculum, every pupil can develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”