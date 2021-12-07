News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Great Finborough pre-school performs outdoor concert for care home

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM December 7, 2021
Children from Great Finborough and Buxhall Under 5's made a special Christmas visit to the Finborough Court Care home

Children from Great Finborough and Buxhall Under 5's made a special Christmas visit to the Finborough Court Care home

A pre-school in Great Finborough hasn't let Covid get in the way of Christmas celebrations - visiting residents at a local care home for a special outdoor performance. 

On Monday children from Great Finborough and Buxhall Under 5s visited the Finborough Court Care home, singing songs using sign language and reading the nativity story. 

Before the pandemic the pre-school would regularly visit the residents at the care home, spending time playing games and making crafts. 

Children from a pre-school in Great Finborough sang songs using sign language to residents at the care home

Children from the pre-school based in Great Finborough near Stowmarket sang songs using sign language to residents at a local care home

Delia Prior, from Great Finborough and Buxhall Under 5s, said: "It was lovely to see them all (the residents) even if it was a little chilly outside, we look forward to the day we can go inside and visit them properly.

"We miss the smiles and interactions from them all." 

Children from the pre-school created wooden Christmas tree ornaments to give to everyone at the care home. 

Residents returned the favour surprising each child with a beautiful card.

Children from Great Finborough and Buxhall Under 5's singing outside the Finborough Court Care home 

Children from Great Finborough and Buxhall Under 5's singing outside the Finborough Court Care home



Christmas
Stowmarket News

