Great Finborough pre-school performs outdoor concert for care home
- Credit: Great Finborough and Buxhall Under 5's
A pre-school in Great Finborough hasn't let Covid get in the way of Christmas celebrations - visiting residents at a local care home for a special outdoor performance.
On Monday children from Great Finborough and Buxhall Under 5s visited the Finborough Court Care home, singing songs using sign language and reading the nativity story.
Before the pandemic the pre-school would regularly visit the residents at the care home, spending time playing games and making crafts.
Delia Prior, from Great Finborough and Buxhall Under 5s, said: "It was lovely to see them all (the residents) even if it was a little chilly outside, we look forward to the day we can go inside and visit them properly.
"We miss the smiles and interactions from them all."
Children from the pre-school created wooden Christmas tree ornaments to give to everyone at the care home.
Residents returned the favour surprising each child with a beautiful card.
