Suffolk nursery rated 'Good' by Ofsted for the first time

A Suffolk nursery has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted, for the first time since it opened.

YMCA Childcare Grundisburgh was rated as being 'Good' in all areas by the inspectors, after previously rating 'Inadequate' during an inspection earlier this year.

The nursery is part of the YMCA Trinity Group charity which aims to inspire communities and transform young lives.

The report found that children 'feel happy and safe' and they 'come into nursery with ease, calling staff by their names and separating from their parents at the door'.

It also stated pupils 'have a good range of toys and resources available with them.'

Staff were praised by Ofsted for 'knowing the children well and having good relationships with them'.

Nathalie Broadhurst, deputy childcare manager, said: "We are overjoyed by the comments from Ofsted inspectors and feel that all the hard work put in by the staff really has paid off with this wonderful result.

"Our fantastic team of qualified early years practitioners deserve all the credit.

YMCA Grundisburgh has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted for the first time since opening - Credit: YMCA Grundisburgh

"They help to develop independence through out play-based curriculum, and they work closely with parents to form great partnership which enables the children to thrive."

Ofsted praised the curriculum, saying 'managers have designed an ambitious curriculum with a focus on continuous evaluation to drive forward improved outcomes for the children'.

The report went on to say that 'staff focus on promoting the children's emotional well-being and spend time talking to the children about how they feel'.

Ms Broadhurst continued: "In line with our charitable aims, we strive to create a happy, safe, and welcoming environment that helps young people get the very best start in life – preparing them for primary school and beyond."

The nursery opened in 2018, and had its first visit from Ofsted earlier this year in March. At the time, it was rated 'Inadequate' but just five months later had turned things around.

Jonathan Martin, chief executive of YMCA Trinity Group, said: "We are very proud of the comments the team at Grundisburgh have received from Ofsted inspectors."