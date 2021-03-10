Primary school set to axe jobs due to drop in student numbers
- Credit: Lucy Taylor
Staff at an Ipswich primary school are facing an anxious wait after its management said the workforce could be cut due to declining pupil numbers.
Active Learning Trust, which manages Gusford Community Primary School in Sheldrake Drive, has said it has launched a consultation over a "potential restructuring" of staff.
Bosses at the trust have said they will do "everything possible" to secure its future so it could continue to deliver an "excellent learning environment" for pupils.
Gusford Community Primary School provides education for more than 600 children, according to its website, and became an academy in 2013 with Active Learning Trust, which is also responsible for Chantry Academy in Ipswich.
However, a fall in student numbers in recent years has left the school facing a shortfall in income from the Department for Education.
You may also want to watch:
Active Learning Trust said this decline was due to the "changing demographics" of Ipswich and was in spite of "positive progress" that had been made over the last few years.
The trust has not said which roles were part of the consultation.
Most Read
- 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
- 2 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 3 Matchday Live: Town level as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
- 4 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 5 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 6 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
- 7 'I thought we played well in a weird sort of way' - Cook on Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln
- 8 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours
- 9 Cook's magic recipe, star gazing and keeping up a record - Town boss prepares for Portman Road bow
- 10 Motorist 'shaken' after hitting garden wall to avoid school crash
A spokesman for the Active Learning Trust said: "We are committed to supporting and working with Gusford Community Primary School so the standard of education for pupils at the school is high and a strong standard of teaching is maintained.
"Positive progress has been made in recent years. However, we are faced with the external challenge of a decline in the number of children attending the school due to the changing demographics of the area.
"As schools are funded based on the number of pupils, this leaves us with the prospect of lower annual funding from the Department for Education. As a responsible trust we need to do everything possible to ensure a financially secure future for the school and maintain an excellent learning environment for all pupils.
"Therefore, we have launched a formal consultation into the potential restructuring of staff based on this future expected need at Gusford Community Primary School.
"The outcome of this consultation will inform any decision we make which at its core will be the provision of a sustainable future for the school with educational standards to be proud of."