'You only get one education' - student never misses day of secondary school

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:32 PM June 11, 2021   
Ben Lowe didn't miss a day during his time at Thomas Gainsborough School

A Hadleigh teenager has celebrated reaching the end of his secondary education without missing a single day of school.

Ben Lowe has just finished studying for his A-levels at Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard, near Sudbury, and is preparing to move to university in September.

Remarkably, the 18-year-old never called in sick or missed a day of school for any reason since joining in Year 7.

The 18-year-old is planning to study at university from September

His achievement follows in the footsteps of his mother, Karen, who also had a flawless attendance record throughout her secondary education.

Ben, who studied music, biology and geography at A-level, is preparing to move to Chelmsford in the autumn to study for a degree in paramedic science at Anglia Ruskin University.

The sixth former is hoping to work for an air ambulance service after he completes his studies.

Ben put his attendance achievement partly down to avoiding illness, but also said his drive to learn and better himself got him out of bed every morning.

He said: "School is there for us to learn, but there's also a social element to it - seeing friends and even teachers.

Ben was praised by his teachers for his attendance record

"I think some of the reason is just down to luck as I have never been ill when I was at school.

"But I have also always been brought up knowing the importance of a good education so I have not wanted to miss any school.

"I am proud of my attendance record and I have enjoyed my time at Thomas Gainsborough School. Even during lockdown, we stuck to the same routine which helped with motivation.

"You only get one education, so I wanted to make the most of it."

Ben's achievements were almost matched by fellow student Aimee Sharp, from Preston St Mary, who only missed a handful of days throughout her seven years at Thomas Gainsborough School.

Ben Lowe and Aimee Sharp have been praised for their attendance records at Thomas Gainsborough School

Kenny Alexander, head of sixth form at Thomas Gainsborough School, said: "Ben and Aimee’s achievements have been quite magnificent and deserve to be celebrated.

"They clearly understand the importance of education and this commitment and dedication will stand them in good stead going forward."

