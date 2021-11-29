News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stowmarket paint company transforms school gardens

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:30 AM November 29, 2021
Crawford Primary School's Class 3 pupils L-R: Ava, Elsie and Lyla-Rose making the most of their newly decorated outside space

Crawford Primary School's Class 3 pupils L-R: Ava, Elsie and Lyla-Rose making the most of their newly decorated outside space - Credit: Crawford Primary School

Pupils in Haughley and Old Newton are celebrating after they had their classrooms and school gardens transformed by a project arranged by the PPG paint company, which has a factory in Stowmarket. 

Described as project to "beautify" outside learning areas, water stations and bug hotels were installed in the colourful gardens at the primary schools near Stowmarket. 

Crawford 's Primary School executive headteacher said: "As a small local school, any support is important for us but the help PPG has provided has been outstanding.

"We now have a revitalised, colourful school with a beautiful outdoor area." 

The PPG projects at the two primary schools were supported by the Stowmarket Meadlands Men's Shed group who helped complete woodwork projects in the school grounds, this included making mud kitchens and outdoor seating. 

Jo Lockyear, headteacher at Old Newton Primary School, said: "It was wonderful to see PPG's commitment to improving our space for children and adults alike. 

"Our schools look brighter and cleaner than ever before." 

Speaking about the Colourful Communities program, the Stowmarket community engagement lead for PPG Antonio Ragosta said: "Continuing to support local schools through our Colourful Communities program is very rewarding for myself and our volunteers.

"Seeing the positive impact it has an our local community makes it all worthwhile."

