Businesses pledge cash to help youngsters with mental health and education

The project aims to provide help and new opportunities for young people in Suffolk. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images

Organisations from across Suffolk are pledging £1,000 a year to help make the future brighter for the next generation.

The project aims to provide life-changing interventions for young people who face challenges such as mental health issues, and help them build the skills that they need going forward in life.

Inspire+ has been created by Suffolk youth charity Inspire as a group of supporters who are pledging to donate £1,000 annually.

Through the charity’s range of services, young people are able to access counselling, personal development courses and employment support, without money having to be an issue.

Sarah Smith, co-founder of StrategiQ, part of the group, said: “It’s really important to us that we support and inspire the next generation to do whatever they want to do in life and raise awareness of the opportunities that are out there when it comes to learning and development.

“Inspire has an amazing team and genuinely care about changing young people’s lives - why wouldn’t we want to be a part of this when the results are so amazing, and the future of these young people are changed for the better?”

Sara Warburton, events and fundraising manager at Inspire, said the support the charity has received so far will not only change lives but save them.

She said: “It’s vital that young people know they are an important and valued part of our community and the influx of support from local businesses really does show this.

“Too easily, young people can be left behind or feel that they are going to be dismissed when they reach out for help, but this is something we can’t allow to happen. With the help of these organisations, we can continue providing the support they need to make positive progress. We believe everyone deserves a chance to succeed.”

Crystal, 23, benefitted from the charity’s services after contacting the wellbeing service to help with her declining mental health. She credits the service for helping her re-enter education and move forward with her life.

“Before I used Inspire’s wellbeing service, I felt lost and abandoned. No one was listening to me. Now, I just feel like I have someone supporting me for once. I have already recommended the service to people I know and told them to go for it, we’re all human and sometimes we need a bit of help.”