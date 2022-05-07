News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Who came out on top at the Book Mastermind Final 2022?

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 8:00 AM May 7, 2022
Awards for the Book Mastermind final. Winners, contestants, and members of the Suffolk Book League.

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. Winners, contestants, and members of the Suffolk Book League. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

An Ipswich High School student has come out on top in Book Mastermind 2022. 

Katie, who is a year eight student at Ipswich High School, won with her knowledge of the book ‘Jake and Lily’ by Jerry Spinelli. 

The competition is annual and was held in person for the first time in two years, after it was held on Teams last year, and cancelled in 2020.

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. First place winner Katie, from Ipswich High School, with third

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. First place winner Katie, from Ipswich High School, with third place, Harriet, from St John Lemon (left), and Ellie, second place, from Pakefield High School (right). - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Seven schools took part, with competing students representing Sir John Leman, Pakefield, Debenham, Thomas Mills, Ipswich, Claydon and Farlingaye schhols. 

All students took part in interschool competitions to reach the final, which was held at the Suffolk Librarian Forum at the University of Suffolk. 

Mastermind winner Katie said: “I chose the book because it was one of my favourite books when I was little so I knew it really well. 

“It was exciting to win and I am very happy.” 

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. First place winner Katie, from Ipswich High School, with Keith

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. First place winner Katie, from Ipswich High School, with Keith Jones, from Suffolk Book League. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Most Read

  1. 1 No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant
  2. 2 Fire breaks out in Ipswich town centre flat
  3. 3 Town confirm four exits as out-of-contract players depart
  1. 4 Head chef with 'love of Suffolk' to serve diners at revamped historic hotel
  2. 5 'It's been a rollercoaster' - Suffolk butchers' celebrates 15 years
  3. 6 Rogue trader demands £450 from victim on doorstep in Bury St Edmunds
  4. 7 Friends hope to send terminally ill Suffolk mum on dream holiday
  5. 8 New electric locomotives could operate from Felixstowe
  6. 9 Where will be the warmest place in Suffolk today?
  7. 10 Boat stolen from river in east Suffolk village

Katie won £50 worth of book tokens for coming first, with Ellie from Pakefield getting £30 worth for coming second, and Harriet from Sir John Leman getting £20 for finishing third. 

Ipswich High School received £200 for its student finishing first. That money will be spent on books for the schools senior library. 

Wendy Offord, learning resources centre manager at Ipswich High School said: “I will probably do a survey or voting sheet so the kids can choose what sort of books they want there. 

“All our students read books, and they are diverse books too. Reading is really important to us, it helps boost their academic progress, but also their mental health."

Reading is so important to Ipswich High School, that they even created house competitions, specifically based on reading. 

Keith Jones from Suffolk Book League, who donated the prizes, said: “It’s such a delight to be here today and see young people showing just how well they can read and retain what they have read.

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. Keith Johns, from Suffolk Book League.

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. Keith Jones, from Suffolk Book League. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

“A particular thanks to all the people who have been in the heats before this final, who have done tremendously well and have all managed this strain and tension on your hands in such a great way so thank you for giving us a wonderful time.” 

Quizmaster Craig Martin, currently at University College London, came back to the University of Suffolk, where he spent six years being the universities librarian. 

Books
University of Suffolk
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A car caught fire on the A12 in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Car bursts into flames in layby on A12

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Housing News

Go-ahead for 15 new homes in pretty Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Christian Walton celebrates on the final whistle at Fleetwood Town.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Championship promotion-chasers considered emergency Walton move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Six year old Sammy Shelton from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth finds rare fossil tooth on Bawdsey beach Suffolk.

Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon