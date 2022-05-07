Who came out on top at the Book Mastermind Final 2022?

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. Winners, contestants, and members of the Suffolk Book League. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

An Ipswich High School student has come out on top in Book Mastermind 2022.

Katie, who is a year eight student at Ipswich High School, won with her knowledge of the book ‘Jake and Lily’ by Jerry Spinelli.

The competition is annual and was held in person for the first time in two years, after it was held on Teams last year, and cancelled in 2020.

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. First place winner Katie, from Ipswich High School, with third place, Harriet, from St John Lemon (left), and Ellie, second place, from Pakefield High School (right).

Seven schools took part, with competing students representing Sir John Leman, Pakefield, Debenham, Thomas Mills, Ipswich, Claydon and Farlingaye schhols.

All students took part in interschool competitions to reach the final, which was held at the Suffolk Librarian Forum at the University of Suffolk.

Mastermind winner Katie said: “I chose the book because it was one of my favourite books when I was little so I knew it really well.

“It was exciting to win and I am very happy.”

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. First place winner Katie, from Ipswich High School, with Keith Jones, from Suffolk Book League.

Katie won £50 worth of book tokens for coming first, with Ellie from Pakefield getting £30 worth for coming second, and Harriet from Sir John Leman getting £20 for finishing third.

Ipswich High School received £200 for its student finishing first. That money will be spent on books for the schools senior library.

Wendy Offord, learning resources centre manager at Ipswich High School said: “I will probably do a survey or voting sheet so the kids can choose what sort of books they want there.

“All our students read books, and they are diverse books too. Reading is really important to us, it helps boost their academic progress, but also their mental health."

Reading is so important to Ipswich High School, that they even created house competitions, specifically based on reading.

Keith Jones from Suffolk Book League, who donated the prizes, said: “It’s such a delight to be here today and see young people showing just how well they can read and retain what they have read.

Awards for the Book Mastermind final. Keith Jones, from Suffolk Book League.

“A particular thanks to all the people who have been in the heats before this final, who have done tremendously well and have all managed this strain and tension on your hands in such a great way so thank you for giving us a wonderful time.”

Quizmaster Craig Martin, currently at University College London, came back to the University of Suffolk, where he spent six years being the universities librarian.