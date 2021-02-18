College 'adopts' Ipswich station as part of extra-curricular scheme

Published: 4:13 PM February 18, 2021

Suffolk New College has 'adopted' Ipswich railway station as part of a programme of extra-curricular activities which could see their work seen by thousands of passengers.

The new partnership means the college's students will be able to get involved in projects such as art installations, conventions and work experience at the station.

East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership helped facilitate the link, which is part of Greater Anglia's Station Adoption community scheme.

It is the first time a station in East Anglia has been 'adopted'.

Alan Pease, deputy principal of Suffolk New College, said: "We are committed to working in and supporting our local community.

"This project will give our students – from the arts to horticulture and from STEM subjects - the chance to have their work showcased in front of thousands of passengers who pass through the station every day.

"Students across other curriculum areas will also gain a valuable insight into the world of business via the work experience opportunities that will evolve from this opportunity."