Hats off! Graduation ceremonies held at Ipswich Waterfront for class of '22

Ipswich celebrated the graduation of thousands of proud University of Suffolk students this weekend. - Credit: Gregg Brown / University of Suffolk

Thousands of excited students and their families flocked to the Ipswich Waterfront this weekend to celebrate their graduations.

Four ceremonies took place at the University of Suffolk over Saturday and Sunday, with graduate subjects ranging from teacher training, education studies and special educational needs and disability studies.

By the time graduation proceedings end next week, over 3,000 proud students will have graduated.

One of those graduating on Sunday was mum of two, Abby Pocock, who achieved her BSc (Hons) Early and Primary Education Studies.

“I come from a family of teachers and never thought myself as one,” said Abby, 28, who hails from Colchester.

“However, when I became a mother, that very quickly changed as I became fascinated with children’s perceptions of the world and the variety of ways in which they demonstrate development and growth.”

Abby is mum to Billy, four, and 11-month-old Bowen. Her children were at the ceremony on Sunday to cheer for their mum, helping her celebrate the fruition of her hard work.

“I started my course with a toddler in tow and gave birth to my second son just a few weeks after I started my third year,” explained Abby.

“They are of course my greatest achievements, but to be able to be ‘Mum’ and obtain a degree at the same time feels like a huge accomplishment!”

Abby has now started her teacher training.

Proud mum of two and new graduate, Abby Pocock, with her youngest child, Bowen. Abby's two children were at her graduation ceremony on Sunday. - Credit: Gregg Brown / University of Suffolk

Proud mum and graduate Abby Pocock with her two children, Bowen (right) and Billy. - Credit: Gregg Brown / University of Suffolk

Vice-Chanceller Professor Helen Langton said: “Graduation is the culmination of a huge amount of hard work and brings a sense of delight and achievement.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our graduates from the class of ‘22, and are proud of what they have already done.

“We look forward to seeing what else they achieve as they move forward into the rest of their lives.”

As well as the students graduating, three honorary doctorates were awarded by the university.

One of these was given to Jonathan Adnams OBE of Southwold-based brewery Adnams. He first joined the company as an apprentice brewery engineer in 1975, and now serves as Chairman.

The other two honorary doctorates were given to Paul Killik of investment company Killik & Co, and founder of the Premier Medical Group, Dr Harry Brunjes.

