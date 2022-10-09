Children's author opens new library in Framlingham school

Sir Robert Hitcham's has officially unveiled its new library - Credit: Sir Robert Hitchams

A school in Framlingham has unveiled its new library, being opened by a local comedian and author.

Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School opened its new library on October 7, with James Campbell cutting the ribbon.

Before he opened the library, pupils at the school listened to him read a piece named 'The School Library' from his book, 'The Funny Life Of Teachers'.

Framlingham Library manager, Vivian Bamford was also in attendance, reading pupils a number of stories in classes.

James Campbell spoke to children before opening the library - Credit: Sir Robert Hitchams

The new library has been decorated throughout, including the ceiling with birds, and the tree branches going from floor to ceiling on the walls.

There are also chalkboard arrows in place in the library, which are going to be changed each half-term to reflect what the KS2 topics are.

This term, the students are learning about Fallen Fields in World War I, with Dunkirk, Somme and Flanders Field being written out.

Chalk board signs will be changed every half term to reflect the topic KS2 are learning - Credit: Sir Robert Hitchams

Adam Jewell, English and KS2 lead teacher, said: "It means a great deal to the school to have this new space available.

"The staff who worked on the layout and decoration have ensured it is a vibrant and engaging space for the children to visit and spend time in.

"Since it opened, it has already become very popular and children are using it more and more.

The new library at Sir Robert Hitchams, Framlingham - Credit: Sir Robert Hitchams

"Reading is so important to a child's life.

"Books are a place for children to escape, develop their imagination and learn lots of new exciting vocabulary. which all helps them as individuals as well as academically."

The library is stocked with a range of books from different authors and genres, all available for children to read.

Children listened to James Campbell read some of his book before opening the library - Credit: Sir Robert Hitchams

Mr Jewell added: "We are always looking to update and add to the collection to ensure our book collection is as diverse as possible and is a reflection of the world our children are living in."