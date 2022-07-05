News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

WATCH: Former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond's message to Sudbury school

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM July 5, 2022
Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond (inset) has sent a message to the pupils at Acton Primary School in Sudbury,

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond (inset) has sent a message to the pupils at Acton Primary School near Sudbury, praising them for their superbloom - Credit: Acton CEVC Primary School

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has sent a message to the children of Acton CEVC Primary School, near Sudbury, praising them for their jubilee garden.

The Great British Menu narrator and former BBC journalist, covering the royal family for 14 years, said in her message to the children: "I do know the Queen a little, and I know she would be thrilled at what you have done with your garden.

"I'm sure the Queen would be proud of you, so well done."

The school was praised for its 'Superbloom' which they had done using seeds from the Tower of London, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Jonathan Gray, headteacher at the school, said: "It's been such a fantastic project that everyone has really enjoyed taking part in and to receive the kind message from Jennie Bond is the icing on the cake."

The official unveiling of the garden will be done on July 8, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Acton Primary School students, staff, and volunteers with the 'Superbloom'. Mrs Fisher (left) and headteacher

Acton Primary School students, staff, and volunteers with the 'Superbloom'. Mrs Fisher (left) and headteacher, Mr Jonathan Gray (right) - Credit: Acton CEVC Primary School


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The cost of a Blue badge for disabled drivers could go up by 33p a year in Cambridgeshire

Suffolk County Council

Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman

Abygail Fossett

person
Kevin Beattie has been impressed by David McGoldrick this season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football

Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

West Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A person is trapped in a car after a crash in Hadleigh Road, Holton St Mary

Suffolk Live News

Road closed and person trapped in car after crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon