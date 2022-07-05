WATCH: Former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond's message to Sudbury school

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond (inset) has sent a message to the pupils at Acton Primary School near Sudbury, praising them for their superbloom - Credit: Acton CEVC Primary School

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has sent a message to the children of Acton CEVC Primary School, near Sudbury, praising them for their jubilee garden.

The Great British Menu narrator and former BBC journalist, covering the royal family for 14 years, said in her message to the children: "I do know the Queen a little, and I know she would be thrilled at what you have done with your garden.

"I'm sure the Queen would be proud of you, so well done."

The school was praised for its 'Superbloom' which they had done using seeds from the Tower of London, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Jonathan Gray, headteacher at the school, said: "It's been such a fantastic project that everyone has really enjoyed taking part in and to receive the kind message from Jennie Bond is the icing on the cake."

The official unveiling of the garden will be done on July 8, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Acton Primary School students, staff, and volunteers with the 'Superbloom'. Mrs Fisher (left) and headteacher, Mr Jonathan Gray (right) - Credit: Acton CEVC Primary School



