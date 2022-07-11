News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk Libraries supporter announced as new children's laureate

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 3:00 PM July 11, 2022
Joseph Coelho has signed up for a Suffolk Libraries card and borrowed a book as part of his library tour 

Joseph Coelho has signed up for a Suffolk Libraries card and borrowed a book as part of his library tour - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

A friend of Suffolk Libraries and a recent visitor to Ipswich County Library has been announced as the new children’s laureate. 

Joseph Coelho, a popular children's author, performance poet and playwright, is known for his Luna Loves picture books and Fairy Tales Gone Bad, which are often featured in Suffolk Libraries and recommended for children. 

Mr Coelho visited Ipswich County Library as part of a library marathon, where he pledged to join every library service in the UK. 

Krystal Vittles, the deputy CEO of Suffolk Libraries, said: “This is great news, as Joseph is a great champion for local libraries and for the hugely important role that books and poetry can play in children’s lives.  

“We’ve highlighted Joseph’s beautiful work many times through the recommendations we make to parents, as it’s a great way of helping children to deal with different emotions and life experiences.” 

Mr Coelho will be the 12th holder of the children’s laureate post, which is designed to promote children's books and reading itself.  

