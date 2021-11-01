New headteacher has the 'best job in the world'
- Credit: John Milton Academy Trust
The new headteacher at Mendlesham Community Primary School said he is looking to build on the school's past successes and ensure he improves communication with parents.
Joseph Santy will also be teaching the Year Six Chestnut class at the John Milton Academy Trust school, working under Executive Headteacher Tessa Salt.
Mr Santy, a father-of-two said: "I came to visit the school earlier this year and was immediately impressed.
"I spoke to Tessa and some of the children and was blown away by how articulate they were and how positively they spoke about their school."
Speaking about his pride when he was offered the headteacher position, Mr Santy said his aim is to inspire children to reach their full potential.
You may also want to watch:
He added that he believes the role teachers play in children's lives makes it the "best" and "most important" job in the world.
"The power you have to support and inspire the next generation is incredible," he said.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village
- 2 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
- 3 Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village
- 4 Ipswich Town coach Kieron Dyer needs liver transplant after rare disease diagnosis
- 5 A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof
- 6 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 7 Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport
- 8 How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 9 5 Suffolk roadworks to plan your journeys around this week
- 10 Andy's Angles: Five observations after Ipswich Town's loss at Plymouth
"I have always loved how no two days are the same."
Mr Santy, who is a big fan of technology and football, said he wants to improve communication channels between the school and parents and plans to regularly post updates of his pupils' achievements on social media and the school website.