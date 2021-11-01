News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New headteacher has the 'best job in the world'

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:52 AM November 1, 2021
Joseph Santy the new head at Mendlesham Community Primary School in Suffolk 

Joseph Santy, the new head at Mendlesham Community Primary School, in Suffolk - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

The new headteacher at Mendlesham Community Primary School said he is looking to build on the school's past successes and ensure he improves communication with parents.

Joseph Santy will also be teaching the Year Six Chestnut class at the John Milton Academy Trust school, working under Executive Headteacher Tessa Salt. 

Headteacher Joseph Santy outside Mendlesham Community Primary School

Headteacher Joseph Santy outside Mendlesham Community Primary School - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

Mr Santy, a father-of-two said: "I came to visit the school earlier this year and was immediately impressed.

"I spoke to Tessa and some of the children and was blown away by how articulate they were and how positively they spoke about their school."

Speaking about his pride when he was offered the headteacher position, Mr Santy said his aim is to inspire children to reach their full potential. 

He added that he believes the role teachers play in children's lives makes it the "best" and "most important" job in the world.

"The power you have to support and inspire the next generation is incredible," he said. 

"I have always loved how no two days are the same."

Mr Santy, who is a big fan of technology and football, said he wants to improve communication channels between the school and parents and plans to regularly post updates of his pupils' achievements on social media and the school website. 

Mendlesham Community Primary School sign

Mr Santy hopes to improve communication with parents with children at Mendlesham Community Primary School - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

Headteacher Mr Santy teaching pupils at Mendlesham Community Primary School 

Headteacher Mr Santy teaching pupils at Mendlesham Community Primary School - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust


