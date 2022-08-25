Joy for students receiving chart-topping GCSE results in Essex

A host of impressive results have flooded in for GCSE students from across Essex, including one student with the best individual results in her school's history. - Credit: Seana Hughes

A range of outstanding results have flooded in for GCSE students from across Essex, including one student with the best individual results in her school's history.

Thomas Lord Audley School was pleased to report that one of their students received the best individual results since the school was founded in 1958.

Susanna Jonas achieved chart-topping results with nine grade 9s, including in English language, English literature, maths and science.

Susanna Jones received the best individual results in Thomas Lord Audley School's history. - Credit: Seana Hughes

Headteacher Simon Essex said: "I am incredibly proud of all the hard work and achievements of our students.

"Our teachers have again worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study. We look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future."

Harwich and Dovercourt High School GCSE students Aria Robbins, Olive Grubb and Oskar Ashman. - Credit: Harwich and Dovercourt High School

Kate Finch, headteacher of Harwich and Dovercourt High School, has spoken of her pride after students picked up their GCSE results, saying: "Many of our students overcame personal challenges as well as the global situation and they have all come out the other side, successfully, with a clutch of GCSEs and BTECs to take them on to their next stage."

St Helena School also welcomed back the class of 2022 with a strong set of results across the board, with their top students receiving up to four grade 9s.

St Helena student Caitlin Wood receiving her GCSE results. - Credit: Seana Hughes

Head of school Charlie McCarthy said year 11 had been a 'fantastic' year group, adding: "Today is also a day to thank all staff at St Helena for everything they do to teach and support our young people and to thank our parents and carers for their incredible support over the past five years."

Particular highlights for The Stanway School in Colchester were students Max Halls, George Cock and Teigan Meikle, who achieved grade 9 in almost all their subjects.

In addition, outstanding progress was seen by Emily Hitchcock, Cameron Beasley and Olivia Atkin, who all achieved two grades higher than their expected grades.

Stephanie Neill, head of school at Philip Morant School and College, is looking forward to welcoming many of their students back for sixth form.

Ms Neill added: "I am especially proud of our year 11 students and the support they have received from our staff through the lockdown periods and on their return to school.

"We wish them well for the future and look forward to welcoming many of them back to Sigma Sixth."