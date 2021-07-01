News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GALLERY: Schools hosts sports sessions vital to children's wellbeing

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 PM July 1, 2021   
Pupils from Kelsale Primary School with Tom Ling, from Ipswich Town Community Trust, taking part in a football session.

Pupils from Kelsale Primary School with Tom Ling, from Ipswich Town Community Trust, taking part in a football session as part of their Sports Fortnight.

The pandemic has played havoc with children's routines and access to activities - but pupils at one school have still been able to enjoy two weeks of sport.

Football sessions hosted by the Ipswich Town Football Club Community Trust have been some of the activities available for children at Kelsale CEVCP School during its annual event.

Pupils from Kelsale Primary School taking part in a football session lead by Tom Ling, from Ipswich

Kelsale Primary School said that ensuring children "learn, laugh and shine has been at the forefront of our provision".

Pupils have also taken part in sessions on rugby, dance, athletics and karate so far during the Sports Fortnight, with more activities having taken place this week.

Kerrie Holgate, PE lead at Kelsale CEVC Primary School, near Saxmundham, said: "Here at Kelsale, we highly value participation in sport and physical activity to, not only improve the physical wellbeing of our children, but their mental wellbeing too.

Pupils from Kelsale Primary School taking part in a football session lead by Tom Ling, from Ipswich

Football was just one of the sports included in the Kelsale Primary School fortnight of activities

"After such an unprecedented year, ensuring that they learn, laugh and shine has been at the forefront of our provision.

"It has been well documented that physical activity positively impacts children’s attainment and therefore, despite the lockdown, we still wanted to pursue our annual Sports Fortnight."

Pupils from Kelsale Primary School taking part in a football session lead by Tom Ling, from Ipswich

Kelsale Primary School wanted the children to still enjoy two weeks of sport, despite the ongoing pandemic

The Year 6 children were even able to experience rowing on the River Alde with Aldeburgh Yacht Club.

Miss Holgate said: "We have managed to provide these sports with some careful organisation around the class bubbles so that even our Covid restrictions have not inhibited our fun!

Pupils from Kelsale Primary School taking part in a football session lead by Tom Ling, from Ipswich

Tom Ling, from Ipswich Town Community Trust, led the football session

"With help from our incredible staff, our parents and guardians have been updated daily with beautiful photos of their children, which can be found on our school blog.

"We hope that the children will enjoy these sports enough to pursue them outside of school, local sporting clubs were chosen specifically for this reason and are detailed in each of the children’s activity booklets, along with their own reflections on each sport."

Pupils from Kelsale Primary School taking part in a football session lead by Tom Ling, from Ipswich

Pupils from Kelsale Primary School enjoyed the two weeks of sporting activities

As well as football, sessions have included rugby, dance, athletics and karate.

As well as football, sessions have included rugby, dance, athletics and karate.

Tom Ling, from Ipswich Town Community Trust, who lead some football sessions at Kelsale Primary Scho

Tom Ling, from Ipswich Town Community Trust


