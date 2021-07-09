Pupils get Monday morning lay in after England's Euro 2020 clash

Published: 4:59 PM July 9, 2021

A number of schools across Suffolk are preparing for a later start on Monday after hopefully witnessing an England win at the Euro 2020 final.

Schools and businesses around the county are planning celebrations including non-uniform days and parties, with the prospect of a game ending as late as 11pm seeing friendly bosses give staff and students alike the opportunity to come in late.

One of the schools allowing children to come in late is Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds, which is allowing parents to bring their children in at any time before 10.30am.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Peter Dewhurst said he sees the final as a great learning opportunity for children.

He wrote: "It has been a very exciting week in school with a great buzz following the England football team success so far!

"It is 55 years since England reached a major final and in school we have been talking about the significance of the event, the pride and resilience shown by everyone and also the possible disappointment of losing, all as great learning opportunities.

"Our school values of respect, resilience and readiness are very appropriate at the moment!

"If you and your child are football fans and likely to be staying up late on Sunday for the momentous occasion, win or lose, we would rather the children rested and came in slightly later on Monday ready to learn, rather than be absent or grumpy all day!"

Other schools are instead giving kids the option to come in their favourite football kits, such as Martlesham Primary Academy – which is also hosting outdoor dancing sessions along to famous football anthems.

Businesses are also giving staff the option to come in late, including REJB Sports Services in Hadleigh.

The company posted on social media: "With late starts authorised for all of our teams on Monday morning we would like to wish all of our staff, customers & friends a fantastic weekend.

"Come on England!!!!"

