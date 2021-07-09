News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Pupils get Monday morning lay in after England's Euro 2020 clash

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:59 PM July 9, 2021   
World Cup fever at Hardwick Primary School in Bury St Edmunds as they look forward to the semi-final

Children showing their admiration for Gareth Southgate during the 2018 World Cup (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A number of schools across Suffolk are preparing for a later start on Monday after hopefully witnessing an England win at the Euro 2020 final.

Schools and businesses around the county are planning celebrations including non-uniform days and parties, with the prospect of a game ending as late as 11pm seeing friendly bosses give staff and students alike the opportunity to come in late.

One of the schools allowing children to come in late is Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds, which is allowing parents to bring their children in at any time before 10.30am.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Peter Dewhurst said he sees the final as a great learning opportunity for children.

NEWS - WESTPICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 20.1.11Headmaster of Hardwick Primary School in Bury St Edmu

Peter Dewhurst said the final gives children the opportunity to learn more about the highs and lows of sport - Credit: Archant

He wrote: "It has been a very exciting week in school with a great buzz following the England football team success so far!

"It is 55 years since England reached a major final and in school we have been talking about the significance of the event, the pride and resilience shown by everyone and also the possible disappointment of losing, all as great learning opportunities.

"Our school values of respect, resilience and readiness are very appropriate at the moment!

Most Read

  1. 1 Ashton: I want at least five more signings
  2. 2 'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
  3. 3 Rotherham reject Championship bid for prime Town target Crooks
  1. 4 New Aldi supermarket opens its doors in Stowmarket
  2. 5 'Depraved' paedophile took pictures of naked boys after cycling trip
  3. 6 Euro 2020 final: Where can you buy England's home shirt?
  4. 7 Community fight garden 'infill' development in conservation area
  5. 8 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
  6. 9 Cinema showing England's Euro final on new 4K screen
  7. 10 Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons

"If you and your child are football fans and likely to be staying up late on Sunday for the momentous occasion, win or lose, we would rather the children rested and came in slightly later on Monday ready to learn, rather than be absent or grumpy all day!"

Other schools are instead giving kids the option to come in their favourite football kits, such as Martlesham Primary Academy – which is also hosting outdoor dancing sessions along to famous football anthems.

Crowds go wild as England wins their match against Germany with a 2:0 victory . Picture: Sarah Lucy

Fans will be watching the game on screens across the county - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Businesses are also giving staff the option to come in late, including REJB Sports Services in Hadleigh.

The company posted on social media: "With late starts authorised for all of our teams on Monday morning we would like to wish all of our staff, customers & friends a fantastic weekend.

"Come on England!!!!"

Where will you be watching the game? Share photos of your set up, or video footage of you and your friends celebrating via email

Euro 2020
Education News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Crooks, Lewis Gibson, Hayden Coulson and Bersant Celina are players Ipswich Town are currently working on deals for.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside Ever

Suffolk Live

Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus