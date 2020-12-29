News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Music producer who worked with all of The Beatles inspires college students

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM December 29, 2020   
Daniel Coe and Jack Douglas, who  led an online masterclass with West Suffolk College students, pictured with Ringo Starr and Rhea Fowler

Daniel Coe and Jack Douglas, who led an online masterclass with West Suffolk College students, pictured with Ringo Starr and Rhea Fowler - Credit: Supplied by Daniel Coe/www.DanielJCoe.com

A record producer who befriended John Lennon and has worked with all of The Beatles  inspired Suffolk music students via an online masterclass.

Jack Douglas – who has also worked with Aerosmith and Miles Davis – chatted for more than an hour with music students from West Suffolk College.

Talking live from his New York studio, he was joined by composer Daniel Coe. The pair have collaborated on various album and film scoring projects since 2003.

They  also recently teamed up with Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney on an updated version of a Lennon song called Grow Old With Me.

During the student session they both talked about the creative process and changes in the music industry and handed out advice.

File photo of the late John Lennon

Former Beatle John Lennon - Credit: PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

Mr Douglas told how he went on a mission to travel to Liverpool from New York on a boat. Years later this experience helped him befriend John Lennon. “It was a gut feeling to go on that journey, and that Liverpool experience helped kick off a friendship.”

He also told of his time working as a janitor in a recording studio to get his foot in the door and said: “Stick with it, keep trying and believe in yourself. Make your own projects as much as you can and get them out there.”

This event came about via a link up with a film project that students have been working on with East Anglian company SubMotion Productions. Mr Douglas and Mr Coe composed the score for this film.

Head of music and media at the college Joe Stocking said, “To get advice from someone who has worked with all of The Beatles is truly a ‘money can’t buy’ opportunity.

“We are so grateful to Jack, Daniel, Place 21 and SubMotion Productions. It truly was an incredible afternoon. The experience will stay with our students for some time. Hopefully we will get the chance to take them to Jack’s studio in the USA post Covid."

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

