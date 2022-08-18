Live updates as Suffolk students pick up their A-Level results

Live

Students are picking up their A-Level results this morning - Credit: Archant

Students across Suffolk are picking up their A-Level results this morning – follow the latest updates with us here.

The Education Secretary, James Cleverly, has said the "majority" of students will get their first choice university places.

This year's exams were the first to be held in person since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Early figures from admissions body Ucas show the total number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has decreased 2% on the same point last year, with 425,830 taking up places so far.