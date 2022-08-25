Live updates as Suffolk students find out their GCSE results

Live

Students across Suffolk are picking up their GCSE results this morning - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Students across Suffolk are picking up their GCSE results this morning – follow the latest updates with us here.

The schools watchdog has been urged not to "rush to judgments" after this year’s GCSE results, which are expected to fall compared to record highs in 2021.

The Association of School and College Leaders said results out this week are likely to be "uneven" across different schools and areas, and reflect the “turbulent circumstances” of the pandemic.

This year's exams were the first to be held in person since the start of the Covid pandemic.