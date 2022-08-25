News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Live updates as Suffolk students find out their GCSE results

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:13 AM August 25, 2022
GCSE results day at Debenham High School. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Students across Suffolk are picking up their GCSE results this morning - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Students across Suffolk are picking up their GCSE results this morning – follow the latest updates with us here.

The schools watchdog has been urged not to "rush to judgments" after this year’s GCSE results, which are expected to fall compared to record highs in 2021.

The Association of School and College Leaders said results out this week are likely to be "uneven" across different schools and areas, and reflect the “turbulent circumstances” of the pandemic.

This year's exams were the first to be held in person since the start of the Covid pandemic.

